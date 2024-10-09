52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Deli Dip: A Leading Name In Healthy Hummus Dips, Crafted With Passion

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share

    • Sauce-maker deli dip offers delicious dips for everyone who enjoys healthy nutrition and authentic oriental flavours.

    That’s the short version – the first taste, so to speak, as there is much more to discover from this young Austrian brand.

    Founded in 2012 by Fanny Schreiber in her kitchen, the company continues to use only the finest ingredients and the gentlest processing methods – just as Fanny would at home.

    The product range includes various hummus variations, tahini, and baba ganoush, as well as pita, falafel, and spice pastes.

    Fully Vegan Range

    Deli dip also stands by its own values, with a 100% vegan offering made exclusively from the finest ingredients.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Every dip tastes home-made, with an unrivalled creaminess, always emphasising authentic oriental flavours.

    At the same time, deli dip embraces change and innovation, constantly developing new ideas and products.

    This is all made possible because the company is privately owned and deliberately works with a small team that can genuinely care for its own standards – and especially those of its consumers.

    Active and flexible people who enjoy healthy snacks will feel right at home. Now, it’s easy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Healthy and delicious products from deli dip are available in Germany, Austria and Norway.

    For more information, visit www.delidip.com.

    This article was written in partnership with deli dip.

    Related articles
    Advertisement

    Recommended Reading
    1
    A-Brands

    Fritz-Kola Set To Expand Into Belgium
    Fritz-Kola Set To Expand Into Belgium
    2
    A-Brands

    AUSTRIA JUICE: A Global Leader In Quality Food And Beverage Ingredients
    AUSTRIA JUICE: A Global Leader In Quality Food And Beverage Ingredients
    3
    A-Brands

    US Candy Companies Sideline Pricey Halloween Chocolates For Gummies, Licorice, Flavoured Crèmes
    US Candy Companies Sideline Pricey Halloween Chocolates For Gummies, Licorice, Flavoured Cr&egrave;mes
    4
    A-Brands

    Siobhán Maguire Appointed Editor Of European Supermarket Magazine
    Siobh&aacute;n Maguire Appointed Editor Of European Supermarket Magazine
    Advertisement
    Get the week's top grocery retail news

    The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

    Processing your request...

    Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

    By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
    ESM
    ESM Magazine
    Follow us
    Get the app today!
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM

    Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com