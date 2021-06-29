Doritos Launches Solid Black Initiative | ESM Magazine

ESM Magazine

Doritos Launches Solid Black Initiative

Published on Jun 29 2021

DORITOS® LAUNCHES “SOLID BLACK™,” AN INITIATIVE TO AMPLIFY THE VOICES OF BLACK INNOVATORS AND CREATORS
Doritos is launching Solid Black, a new multi-platform initiative backed by action and funding designed to bolster the voices of Black innovators and creators and provide them with resources to drive change.

The tortilla chip producer will invest more than $5 million as part of the Solid Black campaign to amplify stories of Black joy, strength, and resilience.

Solid Black

The Solid Black initiative commences this summer with the introduction of Doritos' inaugural class of Changemakers comprising members of the Black community using innovation to drive culture and give back to their communities.

Each 'Changemaker' will receive $50,000 in monetary support to continue this work, and their stories will be highlighted across all of Doritos' public channels, including its website, social media, packaging, and TV advertising.

Starting 2 July, fans can tune in every Friday to Doritos' social channels to watch a new Solid Black Friday segment highlighting a different Changemaker's story.

Included in the initial group of Changemakers are app developers, musicians, artists, streamers, and writers.

"Doritos has long been a brand that believes in igniting and championing bold self-expression and authenticity," said Stacy Taffet, vice-president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America.

"We are proud to provide a platform and resources to innovators and creators who are making a lasting impact on culture and hope that their stories can inspire the next generation in the continued effort to create a more equal and diverse world."

National Urban League

To further support Black entrepreneurs across the country, Doritos is committing $100,000 to National Urban League, the historic nonprofit civil rights organisation dedicated to economic empowerment, and is asking its fans to get involved by donating.

The first 1,000 people to donate $10 or more to National Urban League will receive a limited-edition Doritos Solid Black bag designed by Megan Lewis, an award-winning artist from Baltimore best known for her 'Blk Women Period LLC' series who was featured in Doritos' 2020 #AmplifyBlackVoices campaign.

The funds will be used to support minority-owned businesses to allow them to expand and thrive.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

