Emmi Names Oliver Wasem As New Chief Financial Officer

Swiss dairy firm Emmi has appointed Oliver Wasem as its new chief financial officer and member of group management, effective 1 July 2024.

Wasem succeeds Sacha D Gerber, who has decided to step down citing personal reasons, the company said in a statement.

The board of directors and group management at Emmi thanked Gerber for his dedicated service and valuable contribution

Gerber stepped in as finance chief in 2022, succeeding Ricarda Demarmels, who assumed the role of chief executive officer.

Oliver Wasem

Wasem is an experienced professional who has served as head of group controlling and deputy CFO for the Emmi Group since 2013.

In 2021, he also took up the role of president of the Emmi Pension Fund and head of investor relations since 2023.

Over the past ten years, Wasem has been instrumental in shaping and advancing the transformation of Emmi's finance function, the dairy firm noted.

'Extensive Leadership Experience'

Commenting on the appointment, Ricarda Demarmels stated, “Oliver Wasem’s many years of extensive leadership experience in finance, including ten years with the Emmi Group, and his commitment to the company, make him the ideal candidate for the position of CFO.”

Previously, he worked for Forbo Gruppe, PwC and Arthur Andersen, both in Switzerland and abroad.

He is a Swiss Certified Public Accountant (SCPA) and holds a Master’s degree in economics from the University of Zurich.

Earlier this year, the Swiss dairy firm announced that selected milk and cream products sold under Coop Switzerland's own brand will now be available in PET bottles, along with various Emmi branded products such as Emmi Energy Milk.