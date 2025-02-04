Estée Lauder Forecasts Bleak Quarterly Profit, To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs

Estée Lauder forecast third-quarter profit well below estimates, citing persistent weak demand at airports and travel destinations such as Korea and China, while also expanding its restructuring plan to include up to 7,000 job cuts.

Shares of the company fell about 6% in premarket trading.

Estée Lauder expects to take restructuring and other charges of between $1.2 billion (€1.16 billion) and $1.6 billion (€1.55 billion).

The company estimates a net reduction of 5,800 to 7,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2026 as part of an expanded plan to help the cosmetics giant return to sales growth and restore a solid double-digit adjusted operating margin over the next few years.

As of 30 June 2024, the New York-based company had about 62,000 employees worldwide.

Estée Lauder said the plan aims to 'manage external volatility, such as potential tariff increases globally.'

Outlook

For the third quarter, Estée Lauder expects adjusted earnings per share between 24 cents and 34 cents, below analysts' estimates of 63 cents per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"For the third quarter, we expect overall soft retail trends to persist in Asia travel retail, significantly pressuring our organic net sales," new CEO Stephane de La Faverie, who took over at the start of the year, said in a statement.

In October, the parent company of Clinique and MAC lipstick withdrew its annual sales and profit forecasts while reducing its dividend as part of a planned turnaround after facing declining sales.

Ongoing challenges in Asia's travel retail sector, decreased demand in China, and strong competition from newer beauty and skincare brands targeting younger consumers have negatively impacted Estée and severely affected its stock prices.

In the second quarter ended 31 December, sales fell 6% to $4 billion (€3.88 billion), compared with analysts' estimates of $3.97 billion (€3.85 billion). On an adjusted basis, the company earned 62 cents, beating estimates.