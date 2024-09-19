Explore A Cross-Category Approach With Plant Based World Expo

Develop a cross-category approach to your plant-based listings with exhibitors you can meet at Plant Based World Expo.

Taking place at ExCeL London on 13-14 November 2024, Plant Based World Expo is Europe’s largest 100% plant-based event for the retail and foodservice sectors.

Find the right suppliers, make valuable connections, and gather the insights you need to future-proof your business.

Readers of European Supermarket Magazine can register for a free pass and get access to a two-day exhibition, three theatres of content, and more.

To learn more and register your pass, visit www.plantbasedworldeurope.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plant Based World Expo

Plant Based World Expo is the biggest 100% plant-based trade event in Europe, designed exclusively for food service professionals, retailers, distributors, buyers, wholesalers and investors.

The event connects and empowers businesses within the global supply chain to successfully develop, source and distribute plant-based products.

This year's event will bring more than 4,000 stakeholders together to spark new opportunities in a rapidly evolving $11.3 billion (€10.2 billion) market, which is projected to triple in the next decade.

The platform helps buyers and chefs discover the better-for-you options that consumers crave, allows companies creating mind-bending (and mouthwatering) products to find their big break, and supports the evolving roadmap to sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK is Europe’s largest market for plant-based foods, valued at £470 million (€558.7 million), compared to $4.5 billion (€4.04 billion) in the US, and is growing exponentially.

In the US alone, the plant-based meat category is worth well more than $800 million (€718.5 million).

In July, Plant Based World Expo launched the Plant-Based Excellence Awards to celebrate the best of the industry.

This article was written in partnership with Plant Based World Expo.