Fabio Degli Esposti On How Nestlé Purina Is Catering To Latest Pet Food Trends

Fabio Degli Esposti, chief marketing officer at Nestlé Purina Petcare Europe, spoke to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine about some of the latest trends in the pet food sector and how the company is catering to the needs of modern pet owners.

How has the humanisation of pets influenced the factors pet owners consider when purchasing pet food?

Becoming a pet parent is a rewarding experience that can bring great joy, as well as health and well-being benefits. We have increasingly seen pet owners treat their cats and dogs like members of the family, particularly within the millennial segment.

This has put an enhanced focus on flexitarian diets with food made from animal and plant protein. Just as consumers are increasingly utilising health supplements to support a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, we have also seen increased interest in pet vitamin and mineral supplements.

Our Purina Pro Plan Supplements build on an existing range of nutrient rich pet foods to provide additional wellbeing benefits including increased mobility, coat and skin enrichment and mood stabilisation.

We have also seen an increasing demand from consumers for elevated food experiences, which has led us to focus on offering a range of delicious and nutritious meals for cats, including wet cat single-serve options under the Felix and Gourmet ranges.

Additionally, pet owners are seeking advanced pet nutrition, with options provided by Purina One, which offers tailored nutrition to meet cat's specific needs, and Pro Plan, which delivers high-quality nutrition developed with Purina veterinarians for lifelong well-being.

As a leading name in the world of pet food, what do these changes mean from the perspective of a manufacturer?

As a manufacturer we are looking at how we can transform our portfolio with products that are good for pets and the planet. As part of this, we are exploring alternative proteins, such as plant proteins from peas and beans and novel proteins like insects.

We also have an accelerator programme, Unleashed, which is designed to identify and support innovative startups who are using technology to improve the lives of pets including through novel nutrition.

For instance, this year one of the participants of the programme is Arbiom, a provider of high-quality and sustainable protein rich ingredients which tap into nature-based solutions.

What are some of the top emerging trends in the pet food segment that you foresee?

People are increasingly turning to intelligent ways of managing their lives through digital technology which is becoming more prevalent in the world of pet care.

As tech fuels better consumer experiences and new services in other areas of people’s lives, they are increasingly turning to AI enabled and optimised solutions for pet nutrition.

How have the changing demands of consumers influenced new product development in the category?

Consumers are increasingly focused on the environmental impacts of their purchasing decisions, animal welfare and ingredient transparency. At Purina, we purposefully select our ingredients and are transparent about them.

Our first carbon reduced pet food range, Purina One DualNature, has successfully reduced its carbon footprint by 15.7% compared to a 2019 baseline. We are committed to implementing responsible sourcing and consumers can read about the purpose of our principal ingredients on our website.

Our Purina Commitments, which have been shaped in part by pet owners themselves, shape the way we do business as a company and sustainability is a key focus.

Our path to net zero focuses on four main areas for accelerated action: sourcing ingredients sustainability, transforming our product portfolio, evolving our packaging and driving efficient manufacturing and logistics.

How do you strike a balance between pricing of products and meeting consumer demands?

Our priority is to provide the highest quality, nutrient-rich products to consumers that are also affordable and accessible while ensuring we are supporting producers across our supply chain with fair prices for their goods and services.

In light of the ongoing economic challenges for consumers and sustained inflation levels, we have continued to act responsibly and transparently.

We have been seizing all possibilities to create operational efficiencies and absorbed increasing costs before considering responsible price increases.

Through these measures we have kept products affordable and accessible to pet owners, while ensuring fair prices for our suppliers and farmers.

Is sustainability an important consideration for consumers? How do you see it shaping the future of pet food innovation?

Consumer expectations and demands are rapidly changing and influencing how we feed our pets. Interest for vegetarian and vegan diets is increasing. This will continue to influence the future of pet food innovation.

At Purina, we are committed to providing high-quality nutrition for pets, while protecting our planet for future generations. Using our research and development resources and know-how, we’ve started to explore innovative new ways to provide complete and balanced foods for pets that are also good for the planet.

This includes exploring a range of protein sources to identify high-quality ingredients that ensure we have a sustainable supply of food for our pets. In recent years, we launched trials of insect protein-based pet food with Beyond Nature’s Protein range and utilised surplus brewery grains in our AdVENTuROS dog treat pilot.

Those products are not available on shelves anymore. However, we received very positive feedback from consumers and saw excitement around the use of alternative proteins in our products. Learnings from this are informing our product development moving forward.