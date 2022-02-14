Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Fererro Launches Online Shop With Deliverti

Italian confectionery company Ferrero has launched an online shop in collaboration with Rome-based e-commerce platform Deliverti, owned by Ad Maiora group.

The two partners kicked off the Ferrero Shop project in 2021 – a year in which online shopping registered 18% annual growth, setting new records during Black Friday and the Christmas shopping season.

Translating Ferrero's Values

Building on the successes achieved with brands such as Parmalat and Coca-Cola, Deliverti was tasked with translating Ferrero's values and offering a complete online user experience, strongly focused on functionality and product customisation.

During the Christmas period, Deliverti oversaw the festive campaigns based on the customisation of products such as Nutella and Kinder personalised packs.

The personalised marketing project allowed Ferrero to work on loyalty, including exclusive offers that are not available through traditional sales channels.

User-Friendly Interface

The Ferrero Shop features a user-friendly interface and offers a quick and simple browsing experience.

The customer service offers various channels for contact, including live chat as well as email and telephone support.

The e-commerce partnership regards every aspect of the business, from the development of digital and non-digital tools for the personalisation of orders and products, such as packaging, to the management of warehouse activity, invoicing and collection.

Ferrero International S.A., the parent company of the Ferrero Group, reported consolidated turnover of €12.7 billion in its financial year 2021, up 3.4% compared to €12.3 billion in the year before.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

