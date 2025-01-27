Ferrero Agrees To Acquire Protein Snack Company Power Crunch

Confectionery giant Ferrero Group has agreed to acquire protein snack maker Power Crunch from Bio-Nutritional Research Group, Inc. for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction includes an office site in Irvine, California, with approximately 50 employees joining the Ferrero Group in North America.

The deal, expected to close in the coming weeks, is subject to customary closing conditions.

Power Crunch, founded in 1996, has seen strong growth recently driven by its portfolio of protein snacks, including a variety of wafer bars as well as high-protein crisps, which launched in 2024.

Michael Lindsey, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America, stated, "The quality craftsmanship and thoughtful investment Ferrero applies to our portfolio has driven our success across categories.

"We look forward to applying the same formula to the better-for-you category, starting with the distinctive products produced by the exceptional Power Crunch team."

'Better-For-You' Products

The acquisition also supports Ferrero's expansion in the better-for-you product category, following the acquisitions of FULFIL and Eat Natural in Europe.

It also is the latest in a series of acquisitions as Ferrero expands its footprint in the US, following the integration of everyday chocolate brands Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and CRUNCH, as well as cookie brands Keebler, Famous Amos, and Mother's.

In 2022, Iowa-based ice cream company Wells Enterprises joined the Ferrero Group.

"Power Crunch joining Ferrero is an amazing opportunity," said Kevin Lawrence, founder and chief executive of Power Crunch.

"The company's commitment to quality and ambitions in the better-for-you snacks category will help bring Power Crunch to more consumers than ever before."