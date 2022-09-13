Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Fever-Tree Reports 14% Revenue Growth In Half Year

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Mixers brand Fever-Tree Drinks has reported a 14% increase in revenue in the half year to 30 June, according to interim results published by the group.

Its UK business reported a 6% increase in revenue, while the US was up by 11% and Europe by 27%, with 'consumer demand remaining strong', particularly in the US and Southern Europe.

The group's margin took a 670bps hit, however, as pricing actions and an improvement in sales mix 'only partially mitigated' rising inflationary and product cost headwinds, the group said.

Fever-Tree reported total revenue of £160.9 million (€185.8 million) for the period, with adjusted EBITDA coming in at £21.9 million (€25.3 million).

'Robust Revenue Performance'

"Fever-Tree has delivered a robust revenue performance in the first half of 2022, with a particularly strong performance in Europe as the on-trade recovered," commented Tim Warrillow, chief executive.

"Alongside driving topline growth, the business remains extremely focused on mitigating the industry-wide cost impacts and whilst we are still highly mindful of the extreme volatility impacting energy-related and logistics costs, we do expect to see a gradual decrease in our exposure over the medium term."

Full-Year Forecast

Looking ahead, the business noted that 'uncertainty and the risk of disruption remains elevated', adding that it remains confident in its ability to deliver long-term sustainable growth.

It reiterated its revenue guidance range of £355 million (€410 million) to £365 million (€421.6 million) for the full year, with a gross profit margin in a range of 33% to 35%, and an EBITDA range of c. £37.5 million to £45 million.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Edible Insects Market To Grow At CAGR Of 18.5% Over Coming Decade: Study
2
A-Brands

Kimberly-Clark Appoints New Chief Supply Chain Officer
3
A-Brands

Gluten-Free Products Market To Be Worth €12.7bn By End Of Decade
4
A-Brands

Lamb Weston To Invest $240m In New French Fry Processing Line In Argentina
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com