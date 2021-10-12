Fire In Cherkizovo’s Chicken Processing Plant Impacts Q3 Sales

Published on Oct 12 2021 11:25 AM in A-Brands tagged: Russia / Meat / poultry / Cherkizovo Group / World News

A fire incident at Cherkizovo Group’s Altaisky Broiler processing plant this summer impacted chicken sales in the third quarter of its financial year, the Russian meat processor said.

The company saw a 2% year-on-year decline in chicken sales volume during the quarter, to 173,200 tonnes.

The facility will resume operations this month, the company added.

The average selling price increased by 28% year-on-year during the quarter to RUB 138.81 per kilogram (€1.7 per kilogram).

JV Tambov Turkey saw sales volume growth of 51% year-on-year to 15,400 tonnes, with a 5% increase in average sales price to RUB 181.68.

The meat processor’s live pork production volumes declined by 17% to 57,800 tonnes during the quarter.

Sales of pork carcass declined by 47% to 12,600 tonnes, while selling prices increased by 20%.

Sales of pork cuts increased by 3 % year-on-year to 9,500 tonnes, with the average selling price up by 11%.

The company’s RTE meat processing division saw volumes up by 25% year-on-year, to 36,300 tonnes, driven, among other factors, by the consolidation of recently acquired assets in the North-Western region, while the average sales price of the segment increased by 25%.

Monthly Performance

In September, Cherkizovo reported a 5% decline in chicken sales volumes to 55,300 tonnes, while the average price per kilogram increased by 32% to RUB 143.29.

Turkey sales increased by 49% to 5,550 tonnes, with the average price per kilogram witnessing a 10% growth to RUB 182.92.

Live pork production volumes declined by 14% to 20,330 tonnes in September.

Sales for pork carcass declined 40% year-on-year, with prices increasing 26% to RUB 184.24.

In August, Gazprombank and Cherkizovo signed a loan agreement to finance the construction of a high-tech automated production facility for slaughtering pigs and processing pork in the Tula Region.