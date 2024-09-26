52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Flora Food Group Acquires Facility In Southwestern Kansas

By Robert McHugh
Flora Food Group, formerly known as Upfield Group, has announced the purchase of a manufacturing facility in Kansas in the United States.

Located in Hugoton, the facility aims to serve as the hub for Flora Food Group’s cream and cream cheese products for the US and Canada and across the rest of the Americas region over time.

'Unique Opportunity'

“With the acquisition of this new facility, we are thrilled to have a unique opportunity to expand our creams business,” said Jim Breach, president of Flora Food Group’s North American business.

“Building on the existing, state-of-the-art infrastructure and trained workforce residing in the local community, we look forward to bringing more folks into the Flora Food Group family as well as continuing to produce our kitchen and pantry staple items here in America’s heartland and across our broader Americas region.”

Hugoton Community

Flora Food Group's existing New Century facility in Kansas will continue to serve as the US hub for Flora Food Group’s butters and spreads products.

The intention is to bring back a fully operational facility and jobs to the Hugoton community.

Flora Food Group said the creams category is one of Flora Food Group’s four growing categories and a priority for development.

The group hopes the acquisition of the Hugoton facility and further investments planned for the site will support the company’s creams business in the region and help fulfil its growth plans.

Including the Hugoton site, Flora Food Group now has 15 owned sites across five continents, manufacturing over 90% of the products it sells.

Upfield Group was spun out of consumer goods giant Unilever in 2018.

