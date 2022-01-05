Subscribe Login
Freshly Chopped To Enter Six New Markets

Irish healthy fast-food retailer Freshly Chopped has entered into a partnership with Fresh Food Fast Company to open 120 new stores in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark and Sweden over the next five years.

Launched in Dublin in 2012, Freshly Chopped operates 60 stores across Ireland, the UK, and Cyprus, and offers healthy, fresh meals.

Brian Lee, founder and CEO of Chopped, said, "Signing this deal to bring the brand to six new countries is a great moment for us and another important milestone on our global rollout.

"Without a doubt, 2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for everyone but we know that whatever happens, customers across the world want convenient, fresh, healthy food and there is no brand better than Freshly Chopped at meeting this demand."

Rollout Plan

As part of the master franchise deal, Fresh Food Fast Company will own the Freshly Chopped master franchise until 2032.

The first outlet will open in February in Leiden, and seven more outlets are scheduled to open in the Netherlands during the year.

Both company and franchise restaurants will then open across Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden over the next five years.

Hans Wingender, managing director of Fresh Food Fast Company, stated, "For over 20 years, I have worked in leadership positions in the fast-food industry across Northern Europe. In this time, the customer has changed with a very large shift and demand for healthier options at the right price and fast. […] I have been exploring brands that could do this.

"In 2020, when I first encountered Freshly Chopped, I knew this was the brand that we could grow across Europe."

