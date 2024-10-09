52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Fritz-Kola Set To Expand Into Belgium

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Fritz-Kola Set To Expand Into Belgium

German soft drinks brand Fritz-Kola has announced it is extending its bottling capabilities into Belgium, through a partnership with Konings Juices and Drinks BV.

Borgloon-based Konings will commence bottling of Fritz-Kola products from 1 February, in 0.2, 0.33 and 0.5-litre sizes, the company said in a statement.

To mark its move into Belgium, Fritz-Kola has established a new subsidiary in the country, Fritz-Kola Belgium.

The move also improves the logistics capabilities for Fritz-Kola, as production for some markets in western Germany will now take place in Belgium.

It said that the decision to open in Belgium 'creates the basis for selling the company's products even more efficiently and sustainably'.

ADVERTISEMENT

'A Milestone'

“The expansion to Belgium is a milestone for our company and a clear commitment to the markets in the Benelux region, which play an important role in our growth in Europe," commented Florian Weins, managing director at Fritz-Kola.

"At the same time, the choice of location supports our environmental goals. It enables our customers in western Germany to have shorter collection routes and therefore reduced CO2 emissions. A customer from Cologne saves around 200kg of CO2 per round trip."

Bottling Network

The new bottling facility adds to the company's existing network of five contract bottling plants across Germany (located in Wagenfeld, Güstrow, Sersheim, Eilenburg, and Bamberg) and a logistics center in Unterschleißheim. Future efforts to grow its network across Europe are already in the works.

The project was led by Oliver Moritz, director of operations, with Philipp Beindorff, head of supply chain, and Gesche Olesen, head of buying, overseeing its implementation.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

AUSTRIA JUICE: A Global Leader In Quality Food And Beverage Ingredients
AUSTRIA JUICE: A Global Leader In Quality Food And Beverage Ingredients
2
A-Brands

Deli Dip: A Leading Name In Healthy Hummus Dips, Crafted With Passion
Deli Dip: A Leading Name In Healthy Hummus Dips, Crafted With Passion
3
A-Brands

US Candy Companies Sideline Pricey Halloween Chocolates For Gummies, Licorice, Flavoured Crèmes
US Candy Companies Sideline Pricey Halloween Chocolates For Gummies, Licorice, Flavoured Cr&egrave;mes
4
A-Brands

Siobhán Maguire Appointed Editor Of European Supermarket Magazine
Siobh&aacute;n Maguire Appointed Editor Of European Supermarket Magazine
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com