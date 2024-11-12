52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

From Middle Aisle To Fast Lane, Lidl's Own Take On Coca-Cola Christmas Truck

By Siobhán Maguire
From Middle Aisle To Fast Lane, Lidl's Own Take On Coca-Cola Christmas Truck

As retailers step up their festive sales pitches, Lidl UK has unveiled its own 'under budget' version of the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck.

Like Coca-Cola, the truck will tour the UK in the coming weeks with Lidl's cola brand 'Freeway' touring nice cities including Hull, Wrexham and Dundee.

Lidl's truck has been transformed into a can of Freeway fizzy cola and is 15 tonnes, 20 metres long and five metres high, as it takes to the middle lane.

Middle Aisle Items

"The truck will highlight the magic of giving, sharing and wish-making this Christmas with a pop-up wonderland at each stop," said the retailer.

"Over 2,000 present boxes are held inside the truck, filled to the brim of Lidl’s famed Middle Aisle items, ready to be handed out to its first visitors at each stop.

"What’s more, 1 in 10 of these boxes will contain a ‘Golden Ticket’, giving shoppers the incredible opportunity to win their Christmas food shop at Lidl."

One Million Meals

Lidl's announcement comes on the back of Coca-Cola UK's returning truck tour, which features the iconic Coca-Cola truck synonymous with its 'Holidays are coming' international advertising campaign.

Supporting FareShare, Coca‑Cola aims to donate the equivalent of up to one million meals via the food charity.

Meanwhile, Lidl's truck will hand out over 2,000 'Middle Aisle' present boxes, give away festive food shops and provide festive food during its tour.

