52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Frostkrone Appoints Stefan Körber As Managing Director Of German Business

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Frostkrone Appoints Stefan Körber As Managing Director Of German Business

Stefan Körber stepped in as the managing director of the German business unit of Frostkrone Food Group in May 2024.

Körber reports to Frédéric Dervieux, the chief executive officer of Frostkrone Food Group.

Headquarters in Rietberg, the company has eight production sites worldwide and employs a total of 1,300 people.

Stefan Körber

Körber is an experienced food industry professional, having worked for the Toms Group, Bel Group, Mars and Colgate-Palmolive, among others.

With over 20 years of experience in management positions in the FMCG sector, he brings extensive knowledge of markets and various sales channels, Frostkrone noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the appointment, Dervieux stated, "With Stefan Körber, we have gained a very experienced manager and an excellent marketing and sales expert for the DACH region. We are very pleased to welcome him to the Frostkrone team."

Körber is confident that the Frostkrone Food Group, as an innovative pacesetter in the area of ​​convenience frozen food, continues to have great growth potential.

"The German locations play a key role as drivers and impress with innovation and flexibility. My aim is to continue to drive forward this very successful development," he added.

Frostkrone Food Group

Founded in 1997, the Frostkrone Food Group offers an extensive range of finger food and snacks and sells its products in the food retail trade and the food service sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its products are available worldwide, including in Scandinavia, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, Asia and the USA.

The group operates several modern production facilities in Germany, France, Great Britain and the USA.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Estée Lauder Sees Bleak 2025 Results; CEO Fabrizio Freda To Retire
Est&eacute;e Lauder Sees Bleak 2025 Results; CEO Fabrizio Freda To Retire
2
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: SDA, Kakuzi, AgroEknor, Cashew Coast
Notes From Africa: SDA, Kakuzi, AgroEknor, Cashew Coast
3
A-Brands

US FDA Seeks Fresh Curbs On Sodium Levels In Packaged, Processed Foods
US FDA Seeks Fresh Curbs On Sodium Levels In Packaged, Processed Foods
4
A-Brands

Mars' Biggest Deal Clinched By Secretive, Deep-Pocketed Family
Mars' Biggest Deal Clinched By Secretive, Deep-Pocketed Family
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com