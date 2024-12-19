General Mills Completes Major Acquisition In Pet Category Business

General Mills has announced it has completed the acquisition of Whitebridge Pet Brands’ North American premium cat feeding and pet treating business from NXMH in a transaction valued at $1.45 billion (€1.40 billion).

The North American Whitebridge Pet Brands business generated approximately $325 million (€313 million) in US Nielsen-measured retail sales in the past twelve months, predominantly in the pet specialty and E-commerce channels.

As part of the acquisition, General Mills assumed operations of two manufacturing facilities in Joplin, Missouri. NXMH retains Whitebridge Pet Brands’ European business and brands.

In November, General Mills announced entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Whitebridge Pet Brands’ North American premium Cat feeding and Pet treating business.

The food giant wants to further advances its Accelerate strategy, with a focus on its core markets, global platforms and 'local gem brands' to drive sustainable, profitable growth and top-tier shareholder returns over the long term.

"Acquiring the Tiki Pets and Cloud Star portfolio strengthens our commitment in the Pet space," said Jon Nudi, group president, North America Pet, International, and North America Foodservice, General Mills.

"These brands complement our Blue Buffalo portfolio and will help us incrementally grow in Cat feeding and Treats. We’re excited to welcome the North American Whitebridge team to General Mills and to provide pet parents with an expanding portfolio of brands to feed and treat their pets like family."

The completed transaction marks the fifth acquisition by General Mills in the Pet category.

General Mills generated fiscal 2024 net sales of US $20 billion (€19.2 billion). In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled US $1 billion (€963 billion).