General Mills Launches 'Good is Good Enough' Campaign

Published on Aug 18 2021 1:58 PM in A-Brands tagged: Cereal / General Mills / General Mills Big G Cereals / child nutrition

According to new survey results from General Mills Big G Cereals, many parents and caregivers put a lot of pressure on themselves and feel that it is their responsibility to ensure their children eat a balanced diet.

The group has worked with registered dieticians to conclude that nutritious eating shouldn’t be a challenge, and has launched the 'Good is Good Enough' campaign to remove parental guilt associated with nutritious eating.

Good Is Good Enough Campaign

For many parents, nutritious may mean attempting to provide a homemade breakfast, as those are perceived by nearly eight in ten (77%) of parents with children under 18 to provide more nutrients than convenience foods, according to surveys carried out by General Mills.

Dieticians believe a bowl of cereal is high in nutrient density, and few other breakfast foods offer the same mix of essential nutrients found in cereal.

Research shows that people who skip breakfast don’t make up these nutrients in other parts of their day, resulting in nutrient gaps and poorer diet quality.

"Good nutrition does not have to be hard and should fit within what one can afford, access and enjoys eating," said Amy Cohn, registered dietitian and nutrition lead at General Mills.

"Many cereals are filled with essential nutrients, like fibre, vitamins, and minerals, along with whole grain, to help support growing kids. Ultimately, it’s important to teach kids to have a positive relationship with all foods so they grow into adults who value their mental and physical health, while still enjoying foods they love – the core of our platform: Good is Good Enough,” added Cohn.

Pressure To Be The 'Best'

The research conducted by General Mills shows that 60% of parents believe that social media puts additional pressure on them to be the 'best,' with roughly a third (34%) agreeing that images of 'perfect' family meals on social media make them feel guilty about what their family eats.

The food group is encouraging parents to choose one of their cereal products, which it describes as good enough.

"The quest for ‘perfect’ eating has made the pendulum swing a bit too far, vilifying certain foods and creating unintended negative consequences. As a Registered Dietitian and new mom, I know how important it is to serve foods that are not only nutritious, but taste great too," said dietician Tracy Lockwood Beckerman.

"Including General Mills Big G Cereals at breakfast is an easy way to help give your kids nutrients they need, while giving yourself a break during hectic mornings. Parenting is hard enough as it is; we shouldn’t make things more challenging!"

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.