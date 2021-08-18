ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

General Mills Launches 'Good is Good Enough' Campaign

Published on Aug 18 2021 1:58 PM in A-Brands tagged: Cereal / General Mills / General Mills Big G Cereals / child nutrition

General Mills Launches 'Good is Good Enough' Campaign

According to new survey results from General Mills Big G Cereals, many parents and caregivers put a lot of pressure on themselves and feel that it is their responsibility to ensure their children eat a balanced diet.

The group has worked with registered dieticians to conclude that nutritious eating shouldn’t be a challenge, and has launched the 'Good is Good Enough' campaign to remove parental guilt associated with nutritious eating.

Good Is Good Enough Campaign

For many parents, nutritious may mean attempting to provide a homemade breakfast, as those are perceived by nearly eight in ten (77%) of parents with children under 18 to provide more nutrients than convenience foods, according to surveys carried out by General Mills.

Dieticians believe a bowl of cereal is high in nutrient density, and few other breakfast foods offer the same mix of essential nutrients found in cereal.

Research shows that people who skip breakfast don’t make up these nutrients in other parts of their day, resulting in nutrient gaps and poorer diet quality.

"Good nutrition does not have to be hard and should fit within what one can afford, access and enjoys eating," said Amy Cohn, registered dietitian and nutrition lead at General Mills.

"Many cereals are filled with essential nutrients, like fibre, vitamins, and minerals, along with whole grain, to help support growing kids. Ultimately, it’s important to teach kids to have a positive relationship with all foods so they grow into adults who value their mental and physical health, while still enjoying foods they love – the core of our platform: Good is Good Enough,” added Cohn.

Pressure To Be The 'Best'

Advertisement

The research conducted by General Mills shows that 60% of parents believe that social media puts additional pressure on them to be the 'best,' with roughly a third (34%) agreeing that images of 'perfect' family meals on social media make them feel guilty about what their family eats.

The food group is encouraging parents to choose one of their cereal products, which it describes as good enough.

"The quest for ‘perfect’ eating has made the pendulum swing a bit too far, vilifying certain foods and creating unintended negative consequences. As a Registered Dietitian and new mom, I know how important it is to serve foods that are not only nutritious, but taste great too," said dietician Tracy Lockwood Beckerman.

"Including General Mills Big G Cereals at breakfast is an easy way to help give your kids nutrients they need, while giving yourself a break during hectic mornings. Parenting is hard enough as it is; we shouldn’t make things more challenging!"

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Kellogg Forecasts 2021 Demand Decline After Lockdown Snack-Fest

Kellogg Forecasts 2021 Demand Decline After Lockdown Snack-Fest
World Food Price Index Rises For Seventh Month Running In December: FAO

World Food Price Index Rises For Seventh Month Running In December: FAO
France Cuts Nearly All 2020 Crop Estimates

France Cuts Nearly All 2020 Crop Estimates
French Cereal Sowing Underway, Market Weighs Risk Of Another Washout

French Cereal Sowing Underway, Market Weighs Risk Of Another Washout
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Switzerland's Emmi Group Sees Sales Up 6.2% In First Half Wed, 18 Aug 2021

Switzerland's Emmi Group Sees Sales Up 6.2% In First Half
Notes From Africa: Kenya Breweries, GoodsMart, Gala Agriculture Co, Pura Organics, Dangote Sugar Refinery Tue, 17 Aug 2021

Notes From Africa: Kenya Breweries, GoodsMart, Gala Agriculture Co, Pura Organics, Dangote Sugar Refinery
Heating Up The Market – Analysis Of The Hot Drinks Segment Tue, 17 Aug 2021

Heating Up The Market – Analysis Of The Hot Drinks Segment
Oatly's Annual Sales Forecast Exceeds Estimates Mon, 16 Aug 2021

Oatly's Annual Sales Forecast Exceeds Estimates
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN