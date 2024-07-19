General Mills Names Asheesh Saksena As Chief Strategy And Growth Officer

Cheerios-maker General Mills has appointed Asheesh Saksena as its next chief strategy and growth officer, effective 26 August 2024.

Saksena will report to chief executive and chairperson, Jeff Harmening, and join the company's senior leadership team, the company added.

He will be responsible for the company's strategic planning process and building long-term, sustainable plans and capabilities to accelerate growth.

Saksena succeeds Dana McNabb, who has been appointed as group president of North America Retail – the company's largest and most profitable segment.

Commenting on the appointment, Harmening stated, “Over the course of his career, Asheesh has consistently demonstrated a clear track record of driving growth across a range of industries.

“As we continue to boldly build our brands, relentlessly innovate and revamp our portfolio for today’s families, I am confident Asheesh will be instrumental in helping build consumer love for our iconic core brands.”

Asheesh Saksena

Saksena is an experienced professional, who most recently served as the chief growth officer of Gap, Inc.

In this role, he was accountable for operations, technology, and the company’s growth, portfolio and diversification strategy.

Before this, he held several leadership roles, including as president of Best Buy Health and chief strategic growth officer of Best Buy Co., Inc.; chief strategy officer for Cox Communications; and deputy chief strategy officer of Time Warner Cable.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Delhi, India.

Previously, he served on the board of Industry Advisors for the Consumer Technology Forum (CES) and as a board trustee for the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

In June, General Mills posted a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as cash-strapped consumers cut back on its higher-margin products and turned to cheaper alternatives.