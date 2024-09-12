52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

General Mills To Sell North America Yoghurt Operations To Lactalis, Sodiaal In $2-bn Deal

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
General Mills To Sell North America Yoghurt Operations To Lactalis, Sodiaal In $2-bn Deal

General Mills will sell its North America yoghurt business to French dairy firms Groupe Lactalis and Sodiaal in a $2.1 billion (€1.9 billion) deal, the Cheerios maker said in statement.

Lactalis will acquire the US business and Sodiaal will buy the Canadian unit, the company said.

Reuters reported in April that General Mills was working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase to attract interest from potential buyers for the business, which houses brands such as Yoplait and Liberté.

Portfolio Management

General Mills chair and chief executive officer, Jeff Harmening, stated, “Upon completion of these divestitures, we will have turned over nearly 30% of our net sales base since fiscal 2018.

“By efficiently managing our portfolio and sharpening our focus on our global platforms and local gem brands that have stronger growth prospects and more attractive margins, we will be in a better position to drive top-tier shareholder returns over the long term.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoplait is facing tough competition in the US from privately held yoghurt brand Chobani, as well as Danone's Dannon brand.

The North American Yogurt business contributed about $1.5 billion (€1.4 billion) to General Mills’ fiscal 2024 net sales.

Packaged food makers are divesting units not delivering high growth to rein in costs and focus on expanding their core brands as they respond to consumers seeking cheaper alternatives.

General Mills

In June of this year, General Mills posted a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as cash-strapped consumers cut back on its higher-margin products and turned to cheaper alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full-year net sales declined 1% to $19.9 billion (€18.6 billion), while operating profit remained flat at $3.4 billion (€3.2 billion).

The company's quarterly net sales fell to $4.71 billion (€4.4 billion) from $5.03 billion (€4.7 billion) a year ago. Analysts, on average, had expected sales of $4.85 billion (€4.5 billion), according to LSEG data.

In July, the company announced the appointment of Asheesh Saksena as its next chief strategy and growth officer. Saksena joined the company in August and reports to chief executive and chairperson, Jeff Harmening.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Tonic Maker Fever-Tree Cuts Revenue Forecast As Wet Weather Dampens Sales
Tonic Maker Fever-Tree Cuts Revenue Forecast As Wet Weather Dampens Sales
2
A-Brands

France's Fleury Michon Reports Decline In Sales In First Half
France's Fleury Michon Reports Decline In Sales In First Half
3
Premium logo

Premium

 A-Brands

Five Main Reasons Why Barclays Lowered Its Ratings For Nestlé
Five Main Reasons Why Barclays Lowered Its Ratings For Nestl&eacute;
4
A-Brands

Kellanova Launches Cheez-It In The UK & Ireland
Kellanova Launches Cheez-It In The UK &amp; Ireland

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com