GFSI Conference To Focus On 'Delivering Impact' For Safe Sustainable Food

The annual Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Conference is set to take place in Barcelona from 29 to 31 March, with more than 900 experts and business leaders coming together to discuss shared food safety challenges and ways to drive impact.

Organised by The Consumer Goods Forum, this year's event will be the first in-person hosting of the GFSI Conference since 2020, and will feature presentations from CEOs and business leaders from Nestlé, HelloFresh, WHO, Mondelēz, Danone, Starbucks and the Institute of Food & Science Technology, among others.

The three-day event will focus on advancing food safety best practice, encouraging partnerships across the industry, building trust and transparency with consumers, and showcasing leading innovations and technologies set to shape the future of food safety.

After last year’s virtual conference, which focused on sustainability target-setting and planning in the run up to the COP26 climate talks, and with the Sustainable Development Goals deadline of 2030 approaching , the theme of this year's event is 'Delivering Impact for Safe Sustainable Food’.

Importance Of Safe Food

“As the world grapples with the challenge of feeding almost eight billion people safely and sustainably, working across boundaries to ensure safe food everywhere has never been more critical," commented Erica Sheward, director of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).

"The industry has continued to show brilliant ingenuity, resilience and dedication over the past two years, and the GFSI Conference provides an important opportunity to reflect on all we have learned and to catalyse even greater collective action.”

To find out more, visit mygfsi.com/events/gfsi-conference/. Elsewhere, The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit takes place in Dublin, Ireland in June.

