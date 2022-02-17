Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

GFSI Conference To Focus On 'Delivering Impact' For Safe Sustainable Food

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The annual Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Conference is set to take place in Barcelona from 29 to 31 March, with more than 900 experts and business leaders coming together to discuss shared food safety challenges and ways to drive impact.

Organised by The Consumer Goods Forum, this year's event will be the first in-person hosting of the GFSI Conference since 2020, and will feature presentations from CEOs and business leaders from Nestlé, HelloFresh, WHO, Mondelēz, Danone, Starbucks and the Institute of Food & Science Technology, among others.

The three-day event will focus on advancing food safety best practice, encouraging partnerships across the industry, building trust and transparency with consumers, and showcasing leading innovations and technologies set to shape the future of food safety.

After last year’s virtual conference, which focused on sustainability target-setting and planning in the run up to the COP26 climate talks, and with the Sustainable Development Goals deadline of 2030 approaching , the theme of this year's event is 'Delivering Impact for Safe Sustainable Food’.

Importance Of Safe Food

“As the world grapples with the challenge of feeding almost eight billion people safely and sustainably, working across boundaries to ensure safe food everywhere has never been more critical," commented Erica Sheward, director of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).

"The industry has continued to show brilliant ingenuity, resilience and dedication over the past two years, and the GFSI Conference provides an important opportunity to reflect on all we have learned and to catalyse even greater collective action.”

To find out more, visit mygfsi.com/events/gfsi-conference/. Elsewhere, The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit takes place in Dublin, Ireland in June.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Nestlé Expects Slower Growth This Year After 2021 Performance Beats Expectations
2
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz Beats Sales Estimates On Higher Prices, Robust Demand
3
A-Brands

Neste Reduces GHG Emissions By 10.9 Million Tonnes In 2021
4
A-Brands

Kerry Group Ends 2021 ‘On A Strong Note’ With Group Revenue Of €7.4bn
5
A-Brands

Swedish Match To Boost Investment In Nicotine Pouches As Profits Grow
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com