52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Glanbia Posts Strong Financial, Operating Performance In FY 2024

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Glanbia Posts Strong Financial, Operating Performance In FY 2024

Irish multinational nutrition firm Glanbia has reported a 5.8% year-on-year increase in revenue on a pro forma and constant currency basis, to $3.8 billion (€3.61 billion), in its financial year 2024.

The Slimfast maker's group EBITDA before exceptional items amounted to $551.3 million (€523.7 million), up 11.8% at constant currency, while pre-exceptional profit after tax was $310.3 million (€294.8 million), reflecting an increase of 4.1%.

The company reported an adjusted EPS growth of 6.8% to $1.40 (€1.33), driven by growth across its portfolio of better nutrition brands and ingredients.

Divisional Performance

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) reported revenue growth of 0.5% at constant currency with volume growth of 2.9% in full-year 2024.

EBITDA at GPN increased by 8.3% year on year to $305.4 million (€290.1 million), with EBITDA margin at 16.9%—an increase of 120bps compared to 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company attributed this growth to lower input costs in the first half of the year, continued focus on revenue growth management initiatives, and operating efficiencies and margin optimisation.

Glanbia Nutritionals and Nutritional Solutions (GN NS) posted double-digit revenue growth of 14.0% and volume growth of 3.6%.

The division's EBITDA increased 27.2% year-on-year to $200.0 million (€190.0 million), while the EBITDA margin stood at 19.8%, reflecting an increase of 200bps, primarily driven by higher dairy pricing within the proteins business.

Hugh McGuire, chief executive officer of Glanbia, added, “Optimum Nutrition and Isopure, our protein growth brands, delivered double-digit volume growth in the year and we saw good growth across our premix and protein solutions businesses within Nutritional Solutions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Outlook 2025

Glanbia expects to deliver adjusted EPS between $1.24 (€1.18) and $1.3 (€1.24) in its financial year 2025.

The company expects growth to be driven by good performance in health and nutrition, dairy nutrition, and US joint venture units.

However, its Performance Nutrition business is expected to deliver a decline in performance compared to the previous year due to an unprecedented level of input cost inflation.

McGuire added, “We have commenced a multi-year group-wide transformation programme to drive efficiencies and support the next phase of growth. This includes setting up a new operating model, delivering productivity initiatives, and further optimising our portfolio, targeting annual cost savings of at least $50 million (€47.5 million) by 2027.

“Looking ahead to 2025, we will focus on continuing to drive performance across our portfolio of better nutrition brands and ingredients, while navigating short-term input cost inflation.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

JDE Peet's Exceeds Estimates Even As Coffee Prices Bite Into Profits
JDE Peet's Exceeds Estimates Even As Coffee Prices Bite Into Profits
2
A-Brands

Danone Confident After Strong Sales, Cash Performance In FY 2024
Danone Confident After Strong Sales, Cash Performance In FY 2024
3
A-Brands

Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Higher-Than-Expected Annual Profit On Strong Demand
Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Higher-Than-Expected Annual Profit On Strong Demand
4
A-Brands

Unilever CEO Schumacher To Step Down; Fernando Fernandez To Replace Him
Unilever CEO Schumacher To Step Down; Fernando Fernandez To Replace Him

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com