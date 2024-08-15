Häagen-Dazs Launches Limited-Edition 'Emily In Paris' Ice Cream

Ice cream maker Häagen-Dazs has unveiled a new global campaign, Be More Emily, as the show Emily in Paris returns on Netflix with its fourth season on 15 August.

The campaign will see the launch of a limited-edition ice cream collection, which is now available around the world, alongside pop-up experiences and social media challenges, the company noted.

The ice cream giant noted that collaboration is 'natural and exciting' as the show and Häagen-Dazs are both born in America, crafted in France, and adored by fans worldwide.

"This partnership is a celebration of our shared heritage in France," added Priscilla Zee, brand director of Häagen-Dazs. "We are delighted to bring that to life for fans of both brands globally, as they experience a taste of Paris with their favourite flavours enjoying the limited-edition designs and exclusive experiences."

Ice Cream Range

The limited-edition Emily in Paris ice cream collection features the brand's two most popular flavours: strawberry and salted caramel.

Redesigned in Emily in Paris packaging, both flavours offer a taste experience for fans looking to savour the finer things in life, the company added.

The campaign will see the launch of a special collection of bespoke Emily in Paris cakes and creations in select Häagen-Dazs outlets around the world.

Social Media Activity

In 20 participating markets, the 'Be More Emily' campaign will offer a QR code on the limited-edition packaging for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a trip to Paris.

The trip will include the 'Paris by Emily' travel experience from Dharma, allowing the winners to explore the city's most iconic and charming locales.

Emily in Paris is produced by Paramount's MTV Entertainment Studios, and created by executive producer Darren Star.