By Dayeeta Das
Hain Celestial Adds Alison Lewis To Its Board Of Directors

Health and wellness company Hain Celestial has appointed Alison Lewis to its board of directors, effective 1 September 2024.

Lewis will serve on the board's compensation and talent management committee as well as the audit committee, the company noted.

With the appointment of Lewis, the board of Hain Celestial comprises nine directors, eight of whom are independent.

Dawn Zier, chair of the board at Hain Celestial, welcomed Lewis and stated, "Alison brings a wealth of experience to our board.

"Her extensive knowledge in global marketing, e-commerce, and digital leadership within major CPG companies will be valuable in helping to steer our growth strategy and drive sustainable outcomes and shareholder returns."

Alison Lewis

Lewis is a seasoned professional with over three decades of executive experience at large CPG companies, including Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, The Coca-Cola Company and Kraft Heinz.

Most recently, she served as chief growth officer at Kimberly-Clark, responsible for driving marketing and commercial excellence for global categories and brands across digital, creative and design, innovation, revenue growth management and corporate communications.

Previously, serving as the chief marketing officer of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Coca-Cola North America, and president and general manager for the health and wellness beverage brand Odwalla, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company.

She started her career in marketing at Kraft General Foods, working on the Kraft Macaroni and Cheese portfolio and Kids' cereals.

In June of this year, the Cully & Sully maker named Chris Jenkins as its global head of impact, responsible for overseeing the company's global impact strategy.

