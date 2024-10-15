Haleon Unveils Plan To Invest £130m New Innovation Centre For Oral Health

Consumer healthcare company Haleon has announced an investment of £130 million (€156 million) in a Global Oral Health Innovation Centre in Surrey in the UK.

Haleon's investment in the project demonstrates its commitment to the UK as a leading global hub for life sciences, research and development (R&D) and innovation, the company noted.

Brian McNamara, CEO of Haleon, stated, “Our decision to locate our Global Oral Health Innovation Centre in Weybridge reflects our confidence in the UK as a great place for a global company like ours to thrive.

“This facility is central to our efforts to attract and retain the best talent to fuel our growth and the continuous innovation which is so vital for delivering better everyday health. We support the UK Government’s ambition to drive future investment in the UK to cement its status as a leading centre for life sciences, R&D and innovation.”

Innovation Centre

The innovation centre sits on a 90,000-square-foot building and is expected to open in 2027.

It will be home to 450 employees and feature state-of-the-art and digitally enabled research laboratories alongside traditional workspaces and a dedicated consumer behavioural research facility.

Haleon’s Oral Health portfolio includes Sensodyne, Polident/Poligrip, Aquafresh and Corsodyl.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, said, “This investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK’s life sciences sector, and is exactly the kind we want to see as we grow the economy.”

In August, the company forecast high single-digit growth in organic operating profit in 2024, after reporting a 4% rise in half-year pre-tax earnings amid strong demand for its oral care products and vitamins.