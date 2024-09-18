Hero Group Acquires Plant-Based Snack Maker Deliciously Ella

Swiss food firm Hero Group has acquired Deliciously Ella for an undisclosed sum, marking its entry into healthy snacking segment in the UK.

The acquisition will allow Deliciously Ella to expand its reach to more countries around the world.

Rob Versloot, CEO of Hero Group, stated, “Our multi-year strategy has focused on bringing brands that fit within our core categories with the aim of fulfilling our mission to bring natural, healthy food to consumers.

“Deliciously Ella is a perfect fit for us, and we are particularly happy to have them on board.”

Deliciously Ella experienced rapid growth since its launch in 2016, and has sold more than 100 million products.

Hero Group

Hero Group is present in the UK with its Organix brand, which offers organic foods and snacks for babies, toddlers and kids.

Ella Mills and Matthew Mills, founders of Deliciously Ella, will remain with the company and lead the next stage of growth.

Ella and Matthew stated, “We have had numerous approaches to sell or partner with other food companies over the years, but only this one felt right. As a family-owned business, with a long-term view that aligns with our thinking, Hero Group is the right fit for us.

“Hero has brands all over the world and a proven track record in helping brands reach much greater scale. This is a transformational moment in bringing our natural, plant-based ranges to more people, both in the UK and abroad.”

The deal does not include the Plants brand or business, which will continue to be owned by Ella and Matthew Mills.