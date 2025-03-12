Hershey Names Stacy Taffet As Chief Growth Officer

The Hershey Company has appointed Stacy Taffet as its chief growth officer, effective 14 April 2025.

Taffet will be responsible for driving transformative growth strategies across the company's snacks portfolio, which includes brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Jolly Rancher, and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

She will spearhead Hershey's enterprise strategy and key growth capabilities encompassing media and creative investments, marketing innovation, research and development, commercial and consumer intelligence, and brand reputation management, Hershey noted.

Michele Buck, president and chief executive officer of The Hershey Company, commented, "With deep expertise in brand strategy, innovation and commercial growth, Stacy brings strategic capabilities to accelerate our vision to become a leading snacking powerhouse.

"With a proven track record of driving sustainable growth across complex business landscapes, I'm confident that her leadership will help us unlock new growth opportunities, elevate our iconic brands and continue to delight consumers around the world."

The latest appointment aligns with Hershey's commitment to accelerating growth and strengthening its position in the global snacking market, with a focus on demand creation and brand development.

Taffet is an accomplished professional with 20 years of leadership experience, including 15 years in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) sector and a career at PepsiCo across multiple brand portfolios.

Most recently, she served as senior vice president of beverage portfolio strategy and marketing at PepsiCo.

In this role, Taffet focused on driving business growth, leading large teams, and managing multi-billion-dollar brands across beverages and snacks, including marketing transformations for brands like Pepsi and sparkling water brand, Bubly.

She specialises in brand management, digital marketing, innovation strategy and comprehensive commercial planning.

She earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.

Taffet added, "Throughout my career, I've admired Hershey not only for its iconic brands that have created meaningful moments for generations, but also for its exceptional talent and profound commitment to community impact.

"I'm excited to contribute to this remarkable legacy while working alongside the team to advance our ambitious vision for the future."