52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Hilton Food Group Trades ‘In Line With Expectations’ In Third Quarter

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Hilton Food Group Trades ‘In Line With Expectations’ In Third Quarter

Third-quarter trading at the Hilton Food Group has met board expectations, as the company continued to perform strongly, with volume growth across all operating regions.

The company’s seafood business delivered a good performance and witnessed volume and revenue growth within the UK and Ireland, the company noted in a trading update.

In Europe, core meat ranges and convenience meals performed strongly. The company continued to implement its recovery plan for Dalco within the vegan and vegetarian segments.

Deflation in raw-material prices impacted the company’s revenue in the APAC region, while volumes remained strong.

Steve Murrells CBE, group chief executive of Hilton Foods, stated, “This has been a further period of progress for Hilton Foods. The strength of our quality products has continued to underpin our customer relationships, as we target further international growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the final quarter of the year, we remain confident in delivering our full year in line with our expectations, and I would like to thank all our teams around the world, who continue to deliver for our customer partners.”

Outlook

Hilton Foods added that it is ‘well positioned’ in a large, attractive multichannel marketplace, supported by long-standing customer partnerships, a diverse product range, and a growing global footprint, all backed by modern, high-tech automated facilities.

The company’s financial position remains strong, and it will continue to invest in opportunities that align with its strategic priorities.

Shore Capital reiterated its conviction in Hilton Foods as ‘a very high-quality operator of global scale, ambition and potential.’

It noted, ‘We leave forecasts unchanged at a pre-tax profit of £76.0 million and EPS of 60.8p, strong year-on-year growth of >16%. We believe Hilton trades on undemanding valuations for a high-quality, medium to long-term growth business.’

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Altria Posts Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results On Robust Demand For Vapes, Nicotine Pouches
Altria Posts Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results On Robust Demand For Vapes, Nicotine Pouches
2
A-Brands

Pringles-Maker Kellanova Beats Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Steady Demand
Pringles-Maker Kellanova Beats Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Steady Demand
3
A-Brands

Brands Haunt, Taunt And Tease At Halloween – But It’s All Good Fun
Brands Haunt, Taunt And Tease At Halloween &ndash; But It&rsquo;s All Good Fun
4
A-Brands

Sensodyne-Maker Haleon Posts Unexpected Drop In Revenue On Weak Demand For Its Painkiller
Sensodyne-Maker Haleon Posts Unexpected Drop In Revenue On Weak Demand For Its Painkiller
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com