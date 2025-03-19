Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Changes In Retail Business

Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company with an annual revenue of approximately $12 billion (€11 billion), has announced leadership changes within its retail business segment.

The company has appointed Scott Weisenbeck [pictured] as vice president of marketing and Joseph O'Connor as vice president of emerging brands.

These appointments aim to enhance strategic oversight and operational performance within the retail division.

According to the company, the appointments recognise the experience and proven track record of the appointees.

Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods stated, “These advancements recognise Scott and Joe's leadership, ability to deliver results and positions them to have greater impact as we continue to grow our retail business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

John Ghingo, executive vice president of retail added, “Scott and Joe's leadership comes at an important time as we continue to strengthen our brands and drive growth.”

Executive Biographies

Weisenbeck began his career at Hormel Foods in 1992 as a sales representative in Denver, Colorado.

His worked his way up through territory management and brand roles to positions of increasing responsibility, including as assistant vice president of bacon, before his recent promotion.

O'Connor, who joined the company in 2006 in Chicago, Illinois, served in various roles, including as national category manager and director of sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

His experience in leading the Applegate team culminated in his current appointment, where he is responsible for the emerging brands business, including Applegate and Justin's.

Based in Austin, Minnesota, Hormel Foods Corporation operates in over 80 countries and manages a portfolio of recognised brands such as Planters, Skippy, Spam, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, and Justin's.

In February, the company missed first-quarter profit estimates, hurt by higher input costs and the persistent effects of a supply issue at its Planters brand's distribution facility from last year.