Increased Costs Could Flatten The Fizz At Premium Mixers Brand Fever-Tree, Says Analyst

Premium mixers brand Fever-Tree has enjoyed impressive growth in recent years, but increased costs could make the road ahead more challenging, a leading analyst has said.

Russ Mould of AJ Bell was commenting following the publication of a half-year trading update by the group, in which it reported 39% growth on a constant currency basis, however it wanted that 'challenges surrounding global logistics cost pressures' have impacted its margins.

It also said that that while it anticipated some margin improvement next year, 'logistic cost headwinds will continue, alongside input cost increases on raw materials and product costs'.

Cost Increases Start To Bite