Insect-Based Pet Foods Get Thumbs Up From Pet Owners

Some 62% of cat owners and 52% of dog owners believe that insect-based pet foods are an effective alternative to traditional pet foods, particularly when sustainability considerations are taken into account, a new study has found.

The study, Assessing Pet Owners’ Willingness to Embrace Insects in Pet Food, was authored by researchers at Ghent University, and published in the Journal of Animal Physiology and Animal Nutrition.

Insect-Based Pet Foods

'Alternative diets for pets have gained attention in recent years due to concerns about sustainability and environmental impact,' the authors stated in their abstract. 'One emerging option is the inclusion of edible insects in pet food. This study aimed to survey dog and cat owners regarding their willingness to feed insect‐based pet food to their pets and to identify potential motivating factors.'

Some 435 responses were evaluated, of which 66% were dog owners and 58% cat owners, with 24% owning both dogs and cats.

According to the study, both dog owners and cat owners displayed a significant increase in acceptance of insect-based pet foods where said products had been proven to provide sustainable and nutritional benefits.

In addition, around a third of respondents – 32% of dog owners and 34% of cat owners – reported prior experience of eating edible insects themselves, which increased their likelihood to approve said products for their pets.

'A Favourable Perception'

'In conclusion, pet owners demonstrated a favourable perception of insect-based pet foods, and showed a willingness to incorporate these products into their pets' diets,' the authors stated. 'Cat owners displayed a more positive perception compared to dog owners, suggesting a beneficial focus on the feline niche.

'To enhance overall acceptance, emphasising sustainability and conducting further research to establish the nutritional benefits of insect-based pet foods are crucial. The findings of this study provide valuable insights for pet food manufacturers and marketers to develop strategies and products aligned with the preferences and needs of pet owners.'