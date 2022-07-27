Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

ISM 2023 To Focus On The Challenges Facing Sweets And Snacks Industry

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The forthcoming edition of ISM, taking place from 23 to 25 April 2023 at Koelnmesse, has already received a high number of applications, the organisers have confirmed.

The leading trade fair for sweets and snacks has namely already received applications from 56 countries and all continents as well as a 40% increase in space booked to date, compared to this year's event.

In addition, more than 30 pavilions have already confirmed their participation, including applications from Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the USA.

Other countries that didn't take part in 2022, including the People's Republic of China, Latvia, Lithuania and Taiwan, have also signed up to participate.

As well as individual stand areas, ISM 2023 will feature special 'zones' for start-up businesses and newcomers to the industry, as well as themed areas such as 'Trend Snacks' and the specialised trade section 'Finest Creations – hand-crafted', which made its debut at the fair in 2022.

Focus On Themes And Challenges

Challenges in relation to climate, raw materials, energy, supply chains, logistics, health and digitalisation are among the key themes supporting ISM 2023.

As an international industry meeting point, in addition to being the central discussion platform fo the sector, the trade fair also offers a display window for solutions and new product ideas.

"At the coming edition, beside the presentation of products, the emphasis will above all lie on the contents and themes of the industry," said Sabine Schommer, Director ISM. "Personal exchanges play a significant role here, which we are dedicating new event and networking formats to."

The international supplier fair for sweets and snacks, ProSweets Cologne, is also being staged in April as a one-time occurrence, special edition and will focus on networking and a business exchange.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Nestlé Opens Nescafé Factory In Mexico
2
A-Brands

Haleon Posts Revenue Growth In First Half
3
A-Brands

Carrefour Brasil Posts Small Rise In Q2 profit, Notes Inflation Pressures
4
A-Brands

Lindt & Sprüngli Raises Guidance, Unveils New Buyback Scheme
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com