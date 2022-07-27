ISM 2023 To Focus On The Challenges Facing Sweets And Snacks Industry

The forthcoming edition of ISM, taking place from 23 to 25 April 2023 at Koelnmesse, has already received a high number of applications, the organisers have confirmed.

The leading trade fair for sweets and snacks has namely already received applications from 56 countries and all continents as well as a 40% increase in space booked to date, compared to this year's event.

In addition, more than 30 pavilions have already confirmed their participation, including applications from Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the USA.

Other countries that didn't take part in 2022, including the People's Republic of China, Latvia, Lithuania and Taiwan, have also signed up to participate.

As well as individual stand areas, ISM 2023 will feature special 'zones' for start-up businesses and newcomers to the industry, as well as themed areas such as 'Trend Snacks' and the specialised trade section 'Finest Creations – hand-crafted', which made its debut at the fair in 2022.

Focus On Themes And Challenges

Challenges in relation to climate, raw materials, energy, supply chains, logistics, health and digitalisation are among the key themes supporting ISM 2023.

As an international industry meeting point, in addition to being the central discussion platform fo the sector, the trade fair also offers a display window for solutions and new product ideas.

"At the coming edition, beside the presentation of products, the emphasis will above all lie on the contents and themes of the industry," said Sabine Schommer, Director ISM. "Personal exchanges play a significant role here, which we are dedicating new event and networking formats to."

The international supplier fair for sweets and snacks, ProSweets Cologne, is also being staged in April as a one-time occurrence, special edition and will focus on networking and a business exchange.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.