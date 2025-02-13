ISM 2025: Sweet Euphoria, With Full Halls, Good Business, And A Top Atmosphere

ISM, in Cologne, confirmed its position as the leading worldwide trade fair of a flourishing sweet-and-snack industry from 2 to 5 February 2025.

The event impressively demonstrated that the industry is full of optimism and innovative spirit, in spite of all the current challenges.

With 5.5% growth in the number of exhibitors and 5% more exhibition space, the trade fair consistently continued on its expansion course.

More than 1,500 exhibitors from 70 countries (foreign share: 89%) presented an impressive cross-section of the industry and demonstrated the dynamics of a constantly changing market.

Around 32,000 trade visitors from 135 countries (foreign share: 71%) – and thus just under 7% more than last year – used the trade fair to seal business deals on site and establish valuable contacts.

ADVERTISEMENT

With innovative formats, ISM once again confirmed its role as a pioneering industry trendsetter and demonstrated that personal encounters remain essential for long-term partnerships and economic growth, especially in challenging times.

“As the global trendsetter and driver of innovations and trends, ISM sets benchmarks for the global booming sweets-and-snacks industry, with a strong content and event programme, renowned speakers, and new formats for creators, which inspire and network the industry,” said Gerald Böse, president and chief executive officer of Koelnmesse GmbH.

With a strong opening and a star-studded panel on the Mercosur trade agreement, ISM 2025 sent a strong signal as the central platform for industry-relevant discussions from the very start.

Rupert Schlegelmilch, the EU’s chief negotiator of the agreement, was one of the important business partners therein.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together with further international stakeholders from political, business and industry circles, intensive discussions about the opportunities and challenges of the agreement were held.

ISM And ProSweets Cologne

Together with the co-located ProSweets Cologne, ISM 2025 formed the biggest industry get-together of the sweet-and-snack industry worldwide.

This unique trade fair duo unites the entire value chain – from raw materials to packaging, through to the finished product – under the umbrella of ‘Sweet Week’.

The direct and successful co-location of both events in Hall 10.1 created valuable synergies by promoting the exchange between manufacturers and trade and industry experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European trading companies represented included, among others, Albert Heijn, Aldi, Bartels-Langness, Colruyt Group, Coop, Costco, Edeka, Globus, Jumbo Supermarkten, Mercadona, Metro, Migros, REWE Group, S Group, Salling Group, Schwarz Group, SPAR International, and Walmart.

The next edition of ISM will take place from 1 to 4 February 2026.

This article was written in partnership with ISM.