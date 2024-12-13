52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Jubilant Bhartia Group Invests In Coca-Cola In India

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Jubilant Bhartia Group Invests In Coca-Cola In India

The Coca-Cola Company has announced that Jubilant Bhartia Group, a Noida-based conglomerate, is set to acquire a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca‑Cola Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Hindustan Coca‑Cola Holdings is the parent company of the largest Coca-Cola bottler in India, Hindustan Coca‑Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd.

‘Invaluable Experience’

Commenting on the deal, Henrique Braun, recently appointed president of international development for the Coca‑Cola Company, said that Jubilant Bhartia Group, which boasts operations in sectors as broad as pharmaceuticals, aerospace consulting, and agri products, will bring “invaluable experience and insights to our business, as we continue to grow our presence in India.

“Jubilant Bhartia Group brings a track record of building and growing consumer and other businesses in India with international partners. They are also committed to investing in the communities they serve.”

The company added that the investment will help strengthen the soft-drink giant’s position in the Indian market, with its locally owned franchise partners in India ‘positioned to drive successful outcomes’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Coca‑Cola Company is home to some of the most-respected global brands, and we are delighted to be associated with them,” Shyam S. Bhartia, founder and chairman, and Hari S. Bhartia, founder and co-chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, commented.

“Together, we will leverage opportunities to grow the business to greater heights and ensure more Indian consumers can enjoy the Coca‑Cola Company’s refreshing portfolio of iconic local and international brands.”

Accelerate The Brand

Elsewhere, Sanket Ray, president of the Coca‑Cola India & Southwest Asia operating unit, added that, with its “diverse” portfolio in a variety of sectors, Jubilant brings “decades of rich experience that will help accelerate the Coca‑Cola system, enabling us to win in the market and provide greater value to local communities and consumers.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, and Rothschild & Co acted as exclusive financial adviser to the Coca‑Cola Company.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Yakult Announces Reorganisation Of China Business
Yakult Announces Reorganisation Of China Business
2
A-Brands

Former Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider Nominated For Siemens Supervisory Board
Former Nestl&eacute; CEO Mark Schneider Nominated For Siemens Supervisory Board
3
A-Brands

Haleon Pakistan To Manufacture Centrum Multivitamins
Haleon Pakistan To Manufacture Centrum Multivitamins
4
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Appoints Henrique Braun As Chief Operating Officer
Coca-Cola Appoints Henrique Braun As Chief Operating Officer
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com