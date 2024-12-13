Jubilant Bhartia Group Invests In Coca-Cola In India

The Coca-Cola Company has announced that Jubilant Bhartia Group, a Noida-based conglomerate, is set to acquire a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca‑Cola Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Hindustan Coca‑Cola Holdings is the parent company of the largest Coca-Cola bottler in India, Hindustan Coca‑Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd.

‘Invaluable Experience’

Commenting on the deal, Henrique Braun, recently appointed president of international development for the Coca‑Cola Company, said that Jubilant Bhartia Group, which boasts operations in sectors as broad as pharmaceuticals, aerospace consulting, and agri products, will bring “invaluable experience and insights to our business, as we continue to grow our presence in India.

“Jubilant Bhartia Group brings a track record of building and growing consumer and other businesses in India with international partners. They are also committed to investing in the communities they serve.”

The company added that the investment will help strengthen the soft-drink giant’s position in the Indian market, with its locally owned franchise partners in India ‘positioned to drive successful outcomes’.

“The Coca‑Cola Company is home to some of the most-respected global brands, and we are delighted to be associated with them,” Shyam S. Bhartia, founder and chairman, and Hari S. Bhartia, founder and co-chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, commented.

“Together, we will leverage opportunities to grow the business to greater heights and ensure more Indian consumers can enjoy the Coca‑Cola Company’s refreshing portfolio of iconic local and international brands.”

Accelerate The Brand

Elsewhere, Sanket Ray, president of the Coca‑Cola India & Southwest Asia operating unit, added that, with its “diverse” portfolio in a variety of sectors, Jubilant brings “decades of rich experience that will help accelerate the Coca‑Cola system, enabling us to win in the market and provide greater value to local communities and consumers.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, and Rothschild & Co acted as exclusive financial adviser to the Coca‑Cola Company.