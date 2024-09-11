Kellanova Launches Cheez-It In The UK & Ireland

Cheez-It, the popular US snack brand from Kellanova, has made its way to the UK and Irish markets and is now available in nearly 7,000 grocery stores.

Kellanova is offering Cheez-It Snap'd in three flavours – Double Cheese, Cheese and Chilli, and Cheese, Sour Cream and Onion.

The snacks are available in small individual packs as well as larger sharing bags.

Tracy Murphy, vice president of Europe Salty Snacks at Kellanova, "We have big ambitions for our Salty brands in Europe and for Cheez-It to be a category growth driver because it is unlike any product in the snack aisle thanks to its unique texture and flavours.

"While Cheez-It Snap'd is a new brand and product in Europe, our goal is to replicate the success the brand has found in the US."

Taste Preferences

In Europe, one in five adults eat cheese at least once a day, with 46% saying they could not live without it in their daily diet, Kellanova stated, citing a recent One Poll survey of 2,000 European adults who consume cheese.

Moreover, a Kellanova Europe consumer study revealed that people prefer cheesy, creamy, smoky, and spicy flavours and extra crispy, baked textures.

Taking a cue from these findings, the company reformulated the product to offer an extra thin, crispy exterior, 100% real cheese, and reduced sodium and saturated fat in adherence to European nutritional guidelines.

"The Cheez-It brand's Europe launch reflects our dedication to offering products that cater to local consumer food preferences, adhere to stringent quality and health standards, and align with our global mission to support wellbeing," said Rob Kelly, vice president of Europe R&D, Kellanova.

"Our Cheez-It fans all over the world trust us to deliver exciting creations, so you can expect more innovation, as Cheez-It can be transformed into different types of products and packages for many occasions and tastes."