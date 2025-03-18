Kepak Group Appoints Rebecca Thomson As Head Of Sustainability

Irish food firm Kepak Group has appointed Rebecca Thomson as its new head of sustainability.

Most recently, she served as group sustainability manager for the food company - a role she took up in January 2022.

Thomson joined Kepak Group in 2019 as part of the company’s graduate programme and worked her way up, taking up positions such as environmental manager and project management officer.

As group sustainability manager, she implemented several projects, including the validation of Kepak’s carbon emissions reduction targets under the Science Based Targets Initiative.

Under her leadership, the company became the first Irish beef member of the SAI Platform Regenerating Together agriculture framework.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also spearheaded Kepak’s ‘Forward Together with Every Step’ sustainability platform, launched in 2024.

The platform aims to drive meaningful change across the farming sector and Kepak's operations, as well as the communities it serves.

'Passion For Sustainability'

Commenting on the appointment, Kepak Group CEO, Simon Walker, said, “Having been with Kepak since graduate level, Rebecca is fully embedded into the Kepak business and is fully deserving of this appointment. Over the years, Rebecca has shown an unparalleled knowledge and passion for sustainability across all areas of our supply chain from farm to fork and played a pivotal role in implementing innovative environmental initiatives.

“Her understanding of the business and commitment to collaborating with farmers and wider industry means she is well placed to lead Kepak onto the next stages of our sustainability journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomson, originally from Galway, comes from a fourth-generation beef, sheep and equine farming background.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Conservation and Sustainable Management from the University of West of England, as well as a Master’s Degree in Agribioscience from the University of Galway.