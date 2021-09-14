ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Kerry Group Completes Acquisition Of Niacet

Published on Sep 14 2021 10:20 AM in A-Brands tagged: Ireland / Kerry Group / Niacet / Preservatives

Kerry Group Completes Acquisition Of Niacet

Irish ingredients giant Kerry Group has announced that it has completed the acquisition of preservatives maker Niacet.

The demand for technologies that preserve freshness, extend shelf life and reduce food waste is accelerating worldwide.

The acquisition will strengthen Kerry Group’s leadership position in the industry by adding complementary technologies that will result in an increased selection of preservation solutions and innovative food protection systems.

It will support Kerry and its broad global customer base in solving the world’s most complex food protection challenges.

An 'Important Acquisition'

Neil Cracknell, president and chief executive of Kerry Applied Health and Nutrition, said, “We have long admired Niacet and its market-leading technologies, commitment to innovation and quality of its people. Through this important acquisition, we are combining two great companies who share the same dedication to science and innovation, to develop innovative new technologies for food preservation, pharmaceutical applications and animal nutrition.

"We look forward to working with the Niacet leadership team and all of our Niacet colleagues to complete this integration successfully and swiftly.”

Niacet is a leading name in preservation, and the business complements Kerry’s extensive portfolio of food protection and preservation technologies and processes.

Advertisement

The acquisition will allow Kerry to build on the commercial reach of Niacet’s market-leading brands by adding the breadth and depth of its global network, innovation and application centres of excellence, as well as its taste and nutrition expertise.

'Sustainable Nutrition'

CEO of Kerry commented, Edmond Scanlon, stated, “We have a vision to create a world of sustainable nutrition which is about providing nutrition which has less impact on the earth’s resources. Reducing food waste is a key component of this, and one of the most effective ways to reduce food waste is through preservation where even one extra day of shelf life can have a hugely positive impact.”

Kelly Brannen, CEO of Niacet, added, “This is an exciting time for Niacet and it is a great opportunity for both companies. Working together, we will grow Niacet at a much faster rate and sell in new markets around the world. We are very pleased to become part of the Kerry organisation.”

The acquisition, announced in June of this year, is valued at €853 million.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Coca-Cola Named Ireland’s Biggest Selling Brand For 17th Year In A Row

Coca-Cola Named Ireland’s Biggest Selling Brand For 17th Year In A Row
Irish Grocery Sales Decline As Life Edges Back To Normal: Kantar

Irish Grocery Sales Decline As Life Edges Back To Normal: Kantar
Brexit Has 'Significantly Altered' Irish-British Freight Traffic: Report

Brexit Has 'Significantly Altered' Irish-British Freight Traffic: Report
Valeo Foods Set To Acquire New World Foods Europe

Valeo Foods Set To Acquire New World Foods Europe
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Nomad Foods To Explore Lab-Grown Seafood With BlueNalu Mon, 13 Sep 2021

Nomad Foods To Explore Lab-Grown Seafood With BlueNalu
Pepsi Introduces Limited-Edition Soda Shop Drink Mon, 13 Sep 2021

Pepsi Introduces Limited-Edition Soda Shop Drink
Associated British Foods Trading Update - What The Analysts Said Mon, 13 Sep 2021

Associated British Foods Trading Update - What The Analysts Said
Notes From Africa: Carrefour, Buya Bamba, Krispy Kreme, Amfri Farms, Guinness Nigeria Mon, 13 Sep 2021

Notes From Africa: Carrefour, Buya Bamba, Krispy Kreme, Amfri Farms, Guinness Nigeria
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN