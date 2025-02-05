52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Kerry Group Names Oliver Kelly As Group Chief Commercial Officer

By Dayeeta Das
Taste and nutrition firm Kerry Group has appointed Oliver Kelly as its group chief commercial officer (CCO), responsible for global commercial effectiveness and customer relationships.

Based at Kerry’s US headquarters in Beloit, Wisconsin, Kelly will also assume executive responsibility for global growth accounts and the organisation’s global marketing team, the company noted.

Kelly will take over the role from Malcolm Sheil, who is set to retire later this year, after a 36-year career with Kerry, spanning several continents.

Sheil has served as group CCO, CEO of Kerry Europe, and CEO of Kerry Latin America, among other roles.

Other Appointments

Kerry Group also announced two other senior executive appointments as part of its efforts to position the company for its next phase of growth, following the divestment of its dairy-processing division.

The company has named John Cahalane as president and CEO of Kerry North America and Peter Dillane as president and CEO of Kerry APMEA.

Cahalane will succeed Kelly and drive business and innovation in the company’s largest market, with over 6,000 employees and 50 manufacturing sites.

Elsewhere, Dillane will take over from Cahalane as president and CEO of APMEA.

He will focus on expanding Kerry’s footprint across the region while leveraging local and global expertise and resources to support new and existing customers.

Commenting on the appointments, Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, said, “Oliver, John and Peter, along with their respective teams, have a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, partnering with our customers to address consumers’ needs, and to support further growth for the company. I wish them, and Malcolm, all the best for this next phase of their careers.”

