52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Kimberly-Clark Raises Annual Profit Forecast, Beats Q2 Profit Estimates

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Kimberly-Clark Raises Annual Profit Forecast, Beats Q2 Profit Estimates

Kleenex tissue maker Kimberly-Clark has raised its forecast for full-year profit after beating Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit, betting on higher prices and steady demand for its personal care products.

Demand for Kimberly-Clark's products including those for skin health and hygiene held steady, as consumers grappling with rising costs of living prioritised shopping for essentials and helped in lifting its volumes.

The company continues to see resilient purchase patterns and healthy volumes in its product categories without a lot of trade down, said Chris Jakubik, head of Kimberly Clark's investor relations told Reuters.

Increased innovation in products and supply improvements helped Kimberly-Clark in lifting volumes by 3% in its personal care business, a major revenue contributor, which dropped 3% last year.

Quarterly Highlights

The company's overall volumes rose 1% in the quarter, while its prices were up 2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the full-year the company expects earnings per share to grow at a mid-to-high teens percentage rate, up from the previously expected low-teens percentage rate.

Benefits from increasing its prices to 6% in its personal care business coupled with an 8% growth in organic sales helped offset higher input costs such as manufacturing and supply-chain related investments and expand its margins by 290 basis points to 36.9%

On an adjusted basis, the Huggies diaper maker's profit of $1.96 per share for the quarter ended 30 June, topped analysts' estimates of $1.71 per share, as per LSEG data.

However, due to retailer inventory reductions in North America, its major revenue generating region, the company maintained its annual organic sales forecast and posted quarterly sales of $5.03 billion (€4.6 billion), missing analysts' estimates of $5.10 billion (€4.7 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT

It continues to project annual organic sales to grow at a mid-single digit rate.

In April of this year, Kimberly-Clark raised annual sales and profit forecasts after topping first-quarter expectations.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Philip Morris Raises Profit Forecast As Nicotine Pouch Demand Grows
Philip Morris Raises Profit Forecast As Nicotine Pouch Demand Grows
2
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Raises Annual Sales, Profit Forecasts On Steady Demand
Coca-Cola Raises Annual Sales, Profit Forecasts On Steady Demand
3
A-Brands

Compass Group Raises Annual Forecast For Second Time
Compass Group Raises Annual Forecast For Second Time
4
A-Brands

Lindt & Sprüngli Delivers Steady Sales, Launches Share Buyback
Lindt &amp; Spr&uuml;ngli Delivers Steady Sales, Launches Share Buyback
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com