Kraft Heinz Acquires Majority Stake In Brazilian Food Company Hemmer

Kraft Heinz has announced that it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Brazil’s Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio (Hemmer) – a manufacturer of condiments and sauces.

The deal has been approved by Brazil’s antitrust body, CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

The company announced the deal in September 2021, and CADE was notified in November 2021.

Rafael Oliveira, EVP and president of international markets at Kraft Heinz, said, "This is an important move for our International growth strategy, which is focused on Taste Elevation, our portfolio of high-quality, delicious products that enhance the taste of food.”

The acquisition aims to accelerate the growth of both companies, whose brands and portfolios are complementary, Kraft Heinz noted.

Hemmer is a 107-year-old company based in Blumenau, Santa Catarina.

The deal will expand Kraft Heinz's International Taste Elevation platform, with a focus on condiments and sauces.

It will also support its strategy to increase the brand’s presence in emerging markets.

Hemmer will benefit from Kraft Heinz's distribution network and go-to-market model in Brazil, including the foodservice channel.

Fernando Rosa, managing director of Brazil at Kraft Heinz, said, ”We are very excited about the completion of the deal, which furthers Kraft Heinz's plan to become one of the largest food players in the country, expanding our selection for our consumers.

“This combination represents a tremendous growth opportunity for both companies, which are both built on the pillars of tradition, innovation, quality, superior ingredients, and flavour.”