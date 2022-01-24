Kraft Heinz Announces Changes In Leadership Team

The Kraft Heinz Company has announced a number of changes to its leadership team as the group looks to enter the next stage of its planned transformation.

Changes include the appointment of Andre Maciel as executive vice president and global chief financial officer, and Yang Xu stepping in as senior vice president, global head of corporate development.

Andre Maciel Succeeds Paulo Basilio

Maciel succeeds Paulo Basilio, who will step down on 1 March 2022 as part of a planned transition and will remain with the company as a strategic advisor through August 2022.

Basilio has been with Kraft Heinz since 2013, serving two terms as CFO and one as the president of the US zone.

The company accepted his request to step down from the global CFO role on 19 January 2022.

“I have had the tremendous pleasure to work with Paulo [Basilio] since 2019,” said Miguel Patricio, Kraft Heinz CEO

“I look back over these years in amazement on everything that the company has been able to accomplish. Paulo has been a critical part of our success. He executed an ambitious acquisitions and divestitures strategy and debt reduction plan. He drove the development of the company’s five-year strategic plan. He oversaw our return to sustained Organic Net Sales and profitability growth and the strengthening of our internal controls.”

For the next six months, Basilio will continue in an advisory role at Kraft Heinz, supporting Maciel during his transition.

'An Experienced Professional'

Maciel is an experienced professional and has been with Kraft Heinz since 2013. He has held several leadership roles, including VP of global financial planning and analysis for the H.J. Heinz Company.

He also served as the managing director of continental Europe, responsible for the Kraft Heinz business in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

Currently, he serves as SVP, US CFO, and head of digital transformation.

Maciel holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidade de São Paulo, as well as an MBA from INSEAD.

Yang Xu

Elsewhere, Yang Xu, the current global head of treasury and M&A, will step in as SVP, global head of corporate development and join the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Patricio, effective March 2, 2022.

Xu has been with Kraft Heinz since 2018 in various finance leadership positions and is based in Amsterdam.

Prior to Kraft Heinz, she served as senior director, corporate treasury and risk management, USA at the Whirlpool Corporation as well as director of M&A integration, sales, and marketing at Whirlpool China.

Xu also worked as an M&A Analyst at GE Healthcare, EMEA.

Xu holds an MBA in management from HEC Paris and London Business School.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.