Kraft Heinz Appoints Marcel Regis As President Of Eastern And Western Emerging Markets

The Kraft Heinz Company has appointed Marcel Regis as the president of Eastern and Western emerging markets, effective from 3 February 2025.

In this role, Regis will lead the Kraft Heinz business in Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It is one of the business zones that the company created in 2024, the company added.

Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera commented, “Marcel is a proven leader with extensive international experience helping transform and grow businesses across the consumer goods industry.

“Emerging markets is one of our three growth pillars, and Marcel has the experience, mindset and vision that we need to accelerate growth in critical markets around the world.”

Regis will be based in Brazil and replace Bruno Keller, who will depart Kraft Heinz on 7 March, after a transition period.

Keller has been with Kraft Heinz for more than 11 years and was instrumental in driving company transformation in various leadership roles, including those of president of the Latin American and Canadian business units.

Abrams-Rivera thanked Keller for his “countless contributions” over the years and said, “He is a skilled leader and has been a tremendous partner to me, the executive leadership team, and his many team members around the world.”

Marcel Regis

Regis is an experienced professional who most recently served as the chief operating officer of Latin American technology firm Loft.

Before this, he spent 25 years at Anheuser-Busch InBev, working across its retail and away-from-home businesses.

He held various roles of increasing responsibility at the brewer, including as president of its Colombian division – its fifth-largest market.

He also served as president of the brewer’s South African operations, after the South African Breweries (SABMiller) integration.

Earlier, Regis held various management positions around the world, including as global vice-president of the commercial integration of SABMiller, and as vice-president of non-alcoholic beverages in Brazil.

Regis stated, “It is an honour to join Kraft Heinz at such a pivotal time for the company, and with the mission to help spark new levels of growth in emerging markets.

“Kraft Heinz is an iconic food company, and I’m drawn to the company’s dream: to be the leader in elevating and creating food that makes you feel good. I look forward to working with the team to help build the next chapter of growth for Kraft Heinz.”