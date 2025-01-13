Kraft Heinz Appoints Marta Pilczuk As New Managing Director For UK And Ireland

The Kraft Heinz Company has announced that Marta Pilczuk has been named managing director for the UK and Ireland, taking up the role on 1 January.

Pilczuk succeeds Jojo Lins de Noronha, who has departed the company to pursue external opportunities after five years leading Kraft Heinz’s Northern European business, and after almost ten years at the company.

‘Pivotal Moment’

“At Kraft Heinz, we are undergoing a comprehensive transformation to better serve our consumers’ needs,” said Willem Brandt, zone president of European and Pacific developed markets at the Kraft Heinz Company.

“Marta’s arrival comes at a pivotal moment for our UK-and-Ireland business, which is set to play a key role in driving this evolution forward.

“With her exceptional skills and experience, Marta is perfectly equipped to lead the ambitious growth plans for our dynamic and high-performing UK-and-Ireland business.”

Background

Pilczuk has over 16 years’ experience in the FMCG industry, with almost 12 years spent at Kraft Heinz, most recently as the managing director of Kraft Heinz Poland.

Under her leadership, Kraft Heinz Poland achieved significant growth in the region and increased profitability by building a strong pipeline of innovation and strengthening manufacturing capabilities.

Prior to this, Pilczuk led the company’s EMEA procurement organisation, setting in place a sourcing strategy that spurred sustainable growth.

‘Inspiring Heritage’

“From Heinz to HP, and everything in between, Kraft Heinz has an inspiring heritage in the UK and Ireland, feeding families for over 100 years and taking pride of place in millions of kitchens,” said Pilczuk.

“I look forward to leading our incredible teams and working with our customers to fuel innovation [and] growth, and continue to provide consumers with the high-quality, delicious food they love.”

International Structure

Alongside this transition in leadership, Kraft Heinz announced that it will also be making a ‘small shift’ to its current international structure, moving the Nordic division (previously a part of Northern Europe) closer to the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (GAS) business.

The division will now be known as ‘Central Northern Europe’, under the leadership of current GAS MD Matt Poulton.