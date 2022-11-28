Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Lavazza Agrees To Buy France's Maxicoffee

Share this article

Italian coffee maker Lavazza has made a binding offer to acquire French coffee seller MaxiCoffee to strengthen its position in France and in e-commerce.

"Our strategy is to support the further development of MaxiCoffee, which will maintain its profile as a multi-brand e-commerce platform and remain independent," Lavazza chief executive Antonio Baravalle said in a statement.

MaxiCoffee, which is jointly owned by its founder Christophe Brancato, Italian private equity group 21 Invest and other investors, operates through an online platform and some 60 retail outlets. Founded in 2007, it employs around 1,500 people.

Christophe Brancato will reinvest in the capital of MaxiCoffee with a minority stake, the statement said without providing financial details.

A Challenging 2022

Earlier this year, Lavazza said it expected a challenging 2022 due to raw material price rises after reporting a strong increase in profits for 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at €312 million ($337.93 million) in 2021, up 23.3% on 2020.

Revenues increased 11% to €2.3 billion last year, also thanks to a recovery in the 'out of home' channel after the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, when lockdowns kept people at home.

Elsewhere, Brazilian coffee farmers and experts have downgraded expectations regarding next year's crop in the world's largest producer after a mostly negative post-flowering evolution in many of the areas they oversee.

According to them, initial expectations for an increase in production next year now look dim, with views converging for a crop that would be similar in size to the one harvested this year.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Functional Ingredients On The Rise In Confectionery And Chocolate Markets, Says FMCG Gurus
2
A-Brands

Nestlé Develops Powdered Plant-Based Egg Alternative
3
A-Brands

Bakery Firm Aryzta Reports First-Quarter Sales Growth
4
A-Brands

Bakkavor Group Posts LFL Revenue Growth Of 12.7% In Q3
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com