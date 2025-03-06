52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Mars Prices $26bn Eight-Part Bond, Highlights Big M&A Financing Week

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Mars Prices $26bn Eight-Part Bond, Highlights Big M&A Financing Week

Family-owned candy giant Mars priced a $26 billion (€23.99 billion) eight-part investment-grade bond offering to help finance its takeover of Pringles maker Kellanova, in what is expected to be one of the largest acquisition financing deals this year.

Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Rabobank were the bookrunners for the offering.

Reuters last week reported the bonds would be announced this week.

Mars priced bonds with maturities ranging from two years to 40 years, and said it will redeem the notes at a price of 101% of the principal amount if the acquisition was not completed by 20 August 2026, it said in a statement.

Acquisition Financing

The bonds headlined what has been a heavy week for acquisition financing. On Monday, design software maker Synopsys raised $10 billion selling six tranches of bonds that had maturities from two years to 30, to help finance its $34 billion takeover of Ansys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demand for Synopsys bonds was massive with books covered some three to five times the issuance size, according to Informa Global Markets data.

Eighth-Largest Deal

If Mars raises $25 billion, it would become the eighth-largest deal of all time and more than double the amount of M&A-related investment-grade bond issuance for the year, said IGM.

The announcement of the bond was made on a day when markets were relatively stable after a selloff earlier in the weekm as US President Trump escalated a global trade war on Tuesday by imposing 25% tariffs on top trade partners, Canada and Mexico, citing ineffective border controls.

Recently, the company announced the appointment of Alastair Child as its new chief sustainability officer, effective 3 February 2025.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Reckitt Misses Fourth-Quarter Sales Expectations
Reckitt Misses Fourth-Quarter Sales Expectations
2
A-Brands

Nomad Foods Reports Ninth Consecutive Year Of 'Record-High' Net Sales
Nomad Foods Reports Ninth Consecutive Year Of 'Record-High' Net Sales
3
A-Brands

Campbell's Lowers Full-Year Forecasts On Weak Demand
Campbell's Lowers Full-Year Forecasts On Weak Demand
4
A-Brands

Lindt To Supply Chocolate To Canada From Europe To Sidestep Tariff Hit
Lindt To Supply Chocolate To Canada From Europe To Sidestep Tariff Hit
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com