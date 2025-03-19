Mars Announces Two New Appointments In Its Pet Nutrition Unit

Mars, Incorporated has appointed two new regional presidents for its Pet Nutrition division in the Asia Pacific and Europe regions.

Deri Watkins has been named regional president for Pet Nutrition Developed Asia Pacific (APAC) and Paolo Rigamonti has been appointed regional president of Pet Nutrition Europe.

Commenting on the appointments, Ikdeep Singh, global president of Mars Pet Nutrition, said, “They [Watkins and Rigamonti] are exceptional leaders with a passion for people, pets and pet parents.

“Their diverse experience across geographies will be invaluable as they work alongside key retailers and partners to continue growing and leading the petcare category as we accelerate our ambition to transform the pet parent experience and deliver our purpose: A Better World for Pets.”

Deri Watkins

Most recently, Watkins served as Mars' regional president of Pet Nutrition Europe and steered the business through some of the most challenging times in recent history.

He was instrumental in navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent supply chain shortages.

Watkins also played an important role in supporting the business’ sustainability efforts, such as driving partnerships to support the regenerative agricultural transition across the European pet food supply chain.

Speaking on his new role, Watkins stated, “I’ve really enjoyed my time leading Pet Nutrition across the European region and seeing what we’ve achieved as a business for the pets and pet parents we serve.

“I feel fortunate to have worked with so many talented colleagues for over 20 years at Mars, and I look forward to meeting and working with many more of our dedicated Associates in my new role.”

Paolo Rigamonti

Elsewhere, Rigamonti led Pet Nutrition UK since 2022, and his role was expanded to include additional responsibility to lead the UK, Ireland and the Nordics cluster in 2024.

In his role, he championed rights for pet owners, securing progress in providing more pet-friendly tenancy options in the UK through Pet Nutrition’s Better Cities for Pets programme, Mars noted.

Rigamonti stated, “I’m really excited to lead the truly diverse European region in my new position, working in close partnership with our customers to meet the needs of pets and pet parents.

“Deri has done an excellent job of leading this region for the last five and a half years, and I’m looking forward to continuing this progress, accelerating our goal to be the most pet parent centric organisation in the world.”