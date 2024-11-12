Mars Appoints Hans Bakker As Regional General Manager Of European Food And Nutrition Unit

Mars, Inc. has appointed Hans Bakker (pictured left) as the regional general manager of its food and nutrition business in Europe.

Bakker has been with Mars for over 20 years and currently serves as regional general manager for the European food and nutrition division - a role he assumed in 2021.

In this role, he has led transformational programmes to drive growth and productivity across the 30 countries in which the company operates.

Prior to this, he worked across sales and marketing roles before stepping in as general manager of Mars Food & Nutrition Germany.

Commenting on his new role, Bakker, stated, “Europe is a vibrant and diverse region, brimming with rich cultures and culinary traditions.

“I cannot wait to work with our passionate Associates across the region to drive growth with our customers, bring our purpose to life, and provide healthy, nutritious meals for our consumers.”

Dave Dusangh

Elsewhere, Dave Dusangh (pictured right) has been named the regional president for Mars' North America business.

Previously, he served as the regional general manager for Mars Food & Nutrition Europe and was instrumental in driving transformation and growth in the unit.

Dusangh joined Mars in 2011 with Mars Pet Nutrition Canada and moved on to lead Mars Food & Nutrition Canada in 2016.

In 2018, he was named GM of Tasty Bite North America and joined the Board of Tasty Bite Eatables in India, a position he continues to hold.

He is an accomplished professional with expertise in customer relationships and team leadership.

In the new role, he will oversee brands, including Ben’s Original, Seeds Of Change, and Tasty Bite.

Dusangh and Bakker will report to the Global President of Mars Food & Nutrition, Shaid Shah and will begin these roles immediately.

Mars aims to build on its momentum and drive ongoing growth and innovation in the food and nutrition business with the latest management changes.