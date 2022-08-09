Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Mars Appoints Richard Lemerle As Supply Chain Director For Central Europe

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Mars Inc has appointed Richard Lemerle as the head of supply chain in the Central Europe region and a member of its management team, according to media reports.

Lemerle already serves as the head of supply chain for Southern Europe and the new role will include Czechia, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

He replaces Sophia Gaspard in this role, who has moved another regional project.

An Experienced Professional

Lemerle is an experienced professional who has more than 25 years of experience in regional and global roles.

In 2016, he joined Mars as part of the supply chain team in the Italy and in the years that followed he took on roles that included other countries in southern Europe such as Greece, Malta and Cyprus.

He has been instrumental in placing the southern European market at the forefront of the company’s digital initiatives.

His achievements include, among others, the use of artificial intelligence to eliminate non-value-added tasks.

Read More: Mars Halts Supply Of Pet Food To Tesco

Commenting on his appointment, Lemerle said, “I am truly grateful for this exciting opportunity and the chance to grow at Mars. Working within the supply chain in several southern European markets gave me a great opportunity to gain experience in managing the supply chain for several different countries.

“I am therefore looking forward to making use of all my knowledge in the markets of Central Europe. Currently, my top priority is to focus on the development of talented colleagues on my team and help them grow personally within Mars.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Coca-Cola HBC To Acquire Super-Premium Mixers Brand Three Cents
2
A-Brands

US Judge Weighs Ben & Jerry's Claims Against Owner Over Israeli Business
3
A-Brands

Tyson Foods Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Beef Demand
4
A-Brands

Plenish Launches New Tropical Green Juice
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com