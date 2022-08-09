Mars Appoints Richard Lemerle As Supply Chain Director For Central Europe

Mars Inc has appointed Richard Lemerle as the head of supply chain in the Central Europe region and a member of its management team, according to media reports.

Lemerle already serves as the head of supply chain for Southern Europe and the new role will include Czechia, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

He replaces Sophia Gaspard in this role, who has moved another regional project.

An Experienced Professional

Lemerle is an experienced professional who has more than 25 years of experience in regional and global roles.

In 2016, he joined Mars as part of the supply chain team in the Italy and in the years that followed he took on roles that included other countries in southern Europe such as Greece, Malta and Cyprus.

He has been instrumental in placing the southern European market at the forefront of the company’s digital initiatives.

His achievements include, among others, the use of artificial intelligence to eliminate non-value-added tasks.

Read More: Mars Halts Supply Of Pet Food To Tesco

Commenting on his appointment, Lemerle said, “I am truly grateful for this exciting opportunity and the chance to grow at Mars. Working within the supply chain in several southern European markets gave me a great opportunity to gain experience in managing the supply chain for several different countries.

“I am therefore looking forward to making use of all my knowledge in the markets of Central Europe. Currently, my top priority is to focus on the development of talented colleagues on my team and help them grow personally within Mars.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.