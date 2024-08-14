Mars To Acquire Kellanova In Mega $36bn Deal

Confectionery giant Mars, whose brands include M&M's and Snickers, said it would buy Cheez-It and Pringles maker Kellanova in a nearly $36 billion (€32.7 billion) deal, making it the biggest buyout in the packaged food industry.

Mars will pay $83.50 (€75.91) per share in an all-cash deal for Kellanova, representing about 33% premium to its closing price on 2 August before Reuters first reported that Mars was exploring a deal for the Pringles maker.

Shares of Kellanova rose about 8% to $80.45 before the bell. On an equity basis, it is valued at $28.58 billion (€25.9 billion), according to a Reuters calculation.

The deal comes as sales growth at US packaged food companies, including Kraft Heinz, Mondelēz and Hershey, slows due to budget-strapped customers opting cheaper, private-labels instead of pricier branded items.

The deal dwarfs Mars' $23 billion (€20.9 million) takeover of Wrigley in 2008 and would bring under one roof popular consumer brands, including Mars' Twix, Bounty and Milky Way chocolates as well as Kellanova's snacks portfolio of Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats and Eggo frozen waffles.

Antitrust Roadblocks

The acquisition is also not expected to face too many antitrust roadblocks due to the limited overlap between the offerings of the two companies, legal experts had told Reuters.

Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking, led by Global President Andrew Clarke and based in Chicago after the completion of deal in the first half of 2025, the companies said.

Kellanova, which split from WK Kellogg last October, is rooted in a salty snacks business and sells cereal outside of North America. WK Kellogg was left with the North American cereal business of Kellogg, the original parent company.

Kellanova logged net sales of more than $13 billion (€11.8 billion) in 2023.

The Wall Street Journal reported the terms of the deal earlier on Tuesday.