A-Brands

McCain Foods Acquires Dutch Frozen Food Maker Scelta Products

McCain Foods has announced the acquisition of the Netherlands-based frozen foods producer Scelta Products for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will add to McCain's portfolio of prepared vegetable appetiser product offerings.

The deal closed on 8 September and represents a significant investment to fuel McCain’s growth and expansion in the frozen vegetable appetiser space.

Max Koeune, CEO of McCain Foods, said, "With common customers and shared values as family-owned companies, there is a natural complement between McCain Foods and Scelta Products.

"We feel honoured and privileged to build on the legacy of Scelta Products, bringing their delicious product to our customers as we expand on the fantastic business that Scelta’s founders have created."

In 2021, McCain Foods invested of $55 million plant-based frozen food company, Strong Roots.

Scelta Products

Scelta Products has been a business partner of McCain for the past 13 years and its portfolio includes onion rings, battered and breaded mushrooms and other vegetable appetisers.

The deal will see McCain integrate production assets of Scelta Products into its network for increased production capacity to meet demands throughout the European and international markets.

Scelta Mushrooms will solely focus on its mushroom business going forward, McCain added.

Jos Koster and Wilco Boone, co-founders of Scelta Products, commented, “After more than a decade of building a successful business partnership, we are thrilled to officially become part of the McCain Foods family.

“Our companies have grown together over the years, and I'm excited to see that continue. In joining forces with McCain, a global leader in prepared appetiser products with similar business values to ours, I am confident that the legacy of Scelta Products’ will continue to be built upon.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

