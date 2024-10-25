52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

M&M'S Collaborates With kate spade new york To Launch Candy-Inspired Collection

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
M&M'S Collaborates With kate spade new york To Launch Candy-Inspired Collection

M&M'S has teamed up with kate spade new york to launch a limited-edition collection of candy-themed handbags, jewellery and accessories for this Holiday season.

The collection is inspired by M&M'S packaging and colourful candy shells and includes an Embellished Smooth Leather 3D Crossbody and Chain Coin Purse and an Embellished Patent PU 3D Crossbody and Packet Key Fob, among others.

The jewellery range indulges the 'delicious side of fashion accessories' with bracelets, earrings, necklaces, charms and stackable rings inspired by the candy's recognisable shape, M&M'S parent Mars noted.

'Colourful Fun'

Jane Hwang, GM Global at M&M'S, stated, "The M&M'S brand has long been committed to bringing people together through colourful fun. Partnering with a brand like kate spade new york, known for joy, and everyday celebrations, is the perfect complement this holiday season. We hope the special collection will surprise and delight our fans as they rock their favourite brands in an iconic new way."

The range will be available from 1 November at select M&M'S and kate spade new york stores, select department stores, and online at MMS.com and katespade.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte Warshaw VP of Americas wholesale, global licensing and collaborations of kate spade new york, said, "kate spade new york has always been rooted in joy through personal style and self-expression, with products that deliver vibrant pops of colour, playful patterns and dimensional textures."

"This iconic collaboration with M&M'S delivers just that and does so in a way that puts front-and-centre our Gen Z customer."

Elsewhere, a new study has found that one in four (25%) 18- to 24-year-olds and one in three (27%) 25- to 34-year-olds in the UK have bought products advertised during sporting events because of a positive association therewith.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Colgate-Palmolive Lifts Lower End Of 2024 Results Forecast On Steady Demand
Colgate-Palmolive Lifts Lower End Of 2024 Results Forecast On Steady Demand
2
A-Brands

JBS, Sigma Vie For Kraft Heinz's $3bn Hot-Dog Business, Sources Say
JBS, Sigma Vie For Kraft Heinz's $3bn Hot-Dog Business, Sources Say
3
A-Brands

Kerry Group Reiterates Full-Year Guidance Following Volume, Margin Growth
Kerry Group Reiterates Full-Year Guidance Following Volume, Margin Growth
4
A-Brands

Keurig Dr Pepper To Acquire Energy Drink GHOST
Keurig Dr Pepper To Acquire Energy Drink GHOST
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com