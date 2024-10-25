M&M'S Collaborates With kate spade new york To Launch Candy-Inspired Collection

M&M'S has teamed up with kate spade new york to launch a limited-edition collection of candy-themed handbags, jewellery and accessories for this Holiday season.

The collection is inspired by M&M'S packaging and colourful candy shells and includes an Embellished Smooth Leather 3D Crossbody and Chain Coin Purse and an Embellished Patent PU 3D Crossbody and Packet Key Fob, among others.

The jewellery range indulges the 'delicious side of fashion accessories' with bracelets, earrings, necklaces, charms and stackable rings inspired by the candy's recognisable shape, M&M'S parent Mars noted.

'Colourful Fun'

Jane Hwang, GM Global at M&M'S, stated, "The M&M'S brand has long been committed to bringing people together through colourful fun. Partnering with a brand like kate spade new york, known for joy, and everyday celebrations, is the perfect complement this holiday season. We hope the special collection will surprise and delight our fans as they rock their favourite brands in an iconic new way."

The range will be available from 1 November at select M&M'S and kate spade new york stores, select department stores, and online at MMS.com and katespade.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte Warshaw VP of Americas wholesale, global licensing and collaborations of kate spade new york, said, "kate spade new york has always been rooted in joy through personal style and self-expression, with products that deliver vibrant pops of colour, playful patterns and dimensional textures."

"This iconic collaboration with M&M'S delivers just that and does so in a way that puts front-and-centre our Gen Z customer."

Elsewhere, a new study has found that one in four (25%) 18- to 24-year-olds and one in three (27%) 25- to 34-year-olds in the UK have bought products advertised during sporting events because of a positive association therewith.